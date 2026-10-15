Shiva Sharma Death Case: Lucknow Influencer Shraddha Dubey Releases Video Amid Probe After Boyfriend’s Demise, Says 'It Was Suicide, Not Murder'

Shiva Sharma Death Case: Lucknow Influencer Shraddha Dubey Releases Video Amid Probe After Boyfriend’s Demise |

Influencer and make-up artist Shraddha Dubey, accused in a case linked to the death of her boyfriend, restaurant owner Shiva Sharma, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, has released a video claiming that he died by suicide and denying that she was responsible for his death. Her statement comes as police investigate the circumstances in which the 28-year-old allegedly fell from the fourth floor of her flat.

Sharma died on Friday after allegedly falling from the building. Dubey and her sister, Rashmi, had reportedly been on the run since the incident, prompting the Lucknow Police to announce a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to them.

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Shraddha Dubey Issues Video Statement

In a video lasting just over a minute, Dubey said she was willing to cooperate with cops and give her statement. She also appealed to people not to link her name to politicians or senior officials. “What have I done wrong? I have done nothing. Regarding the Shiva Sharma case, I wanted to clarify that it was not a murder it was a suicide,” she said.

Appealing for people to consider her condition, Dubey added that she was not physically fit at the moment. She maintained that she had not disappeared and wanted to tell the police the 'complete truth'. She also urged people to exercise caution before making allegations against a woman.

What Does Shiva Sharma's Family Allege?

The case was registered following a complaint by Sharma’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, who accused Dubey of threatening to circulate obscene videos of her son and damage his reputation. She also alleged that her son had faced physical violence during his relationship with the influencer.

According to the complaint, Dubey had allegedly been blackmailing and assaulting Sharma for around four months. Ranjana Sharma also described the sequence of events surrounding her son’s death. She alleged that Dubey called her at around 9 pm and informed her that Sharma had fallen from her balcony and was being taken to hospital. When she called again, Dubey reportedly told her that her driver had taken Sharma to the hospital and shared the driver’s phone number.

Dubey, her sister Rashmi, a driver identified as Danish, an associate named Adil and other unidentified individuals have been named as accused in the case. The allegations against Dubey and the others remain subject to investigation. Her claim that Sharma died by suicide has not been independently established and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.