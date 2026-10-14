Shiva Sharma Death Case: CCTV Captures Businessman's Final Moments Before Falling From 4th Floor Of Girlfriend’s Flat In Lucknow

A purported CCTV video showing the final moments of 28-year-old businessman Shiva Sharma before he fell from the fourth floor of influencer Shraddha Dubey’s apartment in Lucknow on October 9 has surfaced, bringing fresh attention to the investigation into his death.

The footage, reportedly recorded by a security camera at a neighbouring apartment complex, shows a ground-level view of the building and is being examined by police as part of their efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

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However, the video does not establish how Sharma fell or whether anyone was involved. Police are analysing the recording alongside other evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Businessman’s Mother Accuses Girlfriend, Others Of Murder

Sharma, a cafe owner, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Dubey and died after falling from her fourth-floor flat at Awadh Green Apartments in Lucknow.

Following his death, Sharma’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, their driver, an associate identified as Adil, and others of assault, harassment, blackmail and murder.

Based on her complaint, Hazratganj police registered a murder case against the named individuals and others.

Ranjana has alleged that her son faced physical assault, threats and blackmail during his relationship with Dubey. She has also claimed that he was pressured to continue the relationship and threatened with criminal cases and public defamation.

These allegations have not yet been established, and the accused persons' roles, if any, remain subject to investigation.

Post-Mortem Findings Under Scrutiny

According to reports, Sharma’s family raised concerns over injuries they noticed on his body at the hospital.

The post-mortem examination reportedly recorded multiple external and internal injuries, including damage to internal organs. Investigators are examining the medical findings to determine whether they provide further clues about the circumstances of his death.

The findings alone do not establish whether Sharma fell accidentally, jumped or was pushed from the building. Police are attempting to piece together the events before and after the fall using medical evidence, CCTV recordings and witness statements.

White Audi, Recovered Items Examined

Investigators are also examining other evidence recovered during the probe, including items found inside the apartment and a white Audi that reportedly arrived at the building shortly after Sharma’s fall.

Reports have also referred to chats recovered during the investigation that allegedly contain references to influential individuals. The significance of these communications, as well as the vehicle’s arrival, remains under investigation.

Police are working to establish who was present at the building around the time of the incident and whether the available evidence corroborates the allegations made in the complaint.

Police Announce Reward For Absconding Accused

As the investigation continues, police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the accused who remain absconding. Investigators suspect that some of them may have fled towards Nepal.

Police are pursuing leads to trace the accused and are examining the available evidence to establish the sequence of events surrounding Sharma’s death.

The purported CCTV footage has emerged as a key element of the ongoing probe. However, the circumstances of Sharma’s fall and the allegations of murder remain under investigation, with no final conclusion yet established.