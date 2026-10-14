Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Peddar Road Couple Duped Of ₹4.52 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam; Fraudsters Pose As Police, NIA And Supreme Court Officials

An elderly Peddar Road couple allegedly transferred more than Rs 4.52 crore after cyber fraudsters impersonated law enforcement and government officials | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: A 74-year-old businessman and his 77-year-old wife from the upscale Peddar Road area of South Mumbai were allegedly duped of Rs.4.52 crore by cyber fraudsters who posed as officials of the Mumbai Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Supreme Court of India and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a prolonged ‘digital arrest’ scam.

Fraudsters Posed As Multiple Officials

According to the FIR and the complainant's statement to the police, the fraud began on September 19, when he received a call from an unidentified number.

The caller introduced himself as Chirag Rawal from the Colaba Police Station/police headquarters and claimed that a SIM card registered in the complainant's name was linked to a criminal case. The caller alleged that the complainant and his wife were involved in financial fraud and would have to obtain a ‘non-involvement certificate’.

The call was subsequently transferred to people identifying themselves as Rahul Yadav from the ATS headquarters in Lucknow and Sandeep Rao, an IPS officer with the ATS.

They allegedly claimed that a bank account in the complainant's name had been opened at an ICICI Bank branch in Hubballi, Karnataka, and that large-scale money laundering had taken place through it.

The fraudsters allegedly told the couple that the matter concerned national security and instructed them not to disclose anything to anyone. They subsequently initiated video calls lasting around three hours through WhatsApp numbers allegedly operating under the name ‘ATS’.

During the calls, the accused sent the couple fabricated bank statements, a photograph of an ICICI Bank card, and forged documents purportedly issued by the Supreme Court, including an asset seizure order and an arrest warrant.

The documents allegedly carried the complainant's Aadhaar number, along with forged signatures and seals, and referred to purported offences under various laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Couple Kept Under Digital Arrest

The fraudsters then allegedly told the couple that they were under ‘digital arrest’ and that an electronic investigation would continue through video calls. They threatened to arrest them and seize their property if they failed to comply with instructions.

From September 19 onwards, the couple was allegedly kept under continuous surveillance through WhatsApp and Signal video calls and instructed to report their daily activities, avoid discussing the matter with relatives, domestic staff or bank employees, and share details of their bank accounts and incoming calls.

The accused allegedly sent photographs of Jaslok Hospital and buildings near the couple's residence to create the impression that they were being monitored. The complainant's wife was also allegedly made to report her movements during medical visits, including a visit to Jaslok Hospital on September 21.

According to the complaint, the fraudsters also made the couple prepare a handwritten application addressed to the NIA chief seeking a ‘priority investigation’.

They allegedly altered the date on the application and returned it bearing a forged NIA seal and a signature in the name of Rakesh Agarwal. On September 24, they allegedly obtained a written apology from the couple over a debit card they had not disclosed earlier.

Couple Transferred Rs.4.52 Crore

Under the fraudsters' instructions, the complainant transferred a total of Rs.5.049 crore from his bank account to the couple's joint bank account between September 23 and 25.

On September 25, the accused allegedly sent a fabricated RBI letter titled ‘Funding Legalization’, purportedly signed by RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta. The letter claimed that a ‘public fund account’ had been created to verify the funds of persons under investigation and that the money would be returned after verification.

The couple was instructed to transfer Rs.2.02 crore to an account held by OLYREAE TRADESHARE LLP at a private bank's Kanjikode branch in Palakkad, Kerala. The complainant visited that bank's branch at Nariman Point and initiated the RTGS transaction.

The amount was debited from the joint account at 2.34 pm on September 25. On October 3, acting on further instructions, the couple transferred another Rs.2.505 crore through RTGS from their joint bank account to an account held by M/s SB Enterprise with the bank.

The two transfers amounted to Rs.4.525 crore, which the couple allegedly sent to accounts specified by the fraudsters. The accused subsequently sent another forged RBI letter titled ‘Clarification of Funds Received’, purportedly confirming receipt of Rs.2.02 crore and assuring the couple that they would be declared victims rather than suspects after verification and a Supreme Court order.

Financial Adviser Exposed The Fraud

The alleged fraud came to light on October 7, when the couple's financial adviser and wealth manager contacted them and noticed that they were under considerable stress. After hearing their account, the adviser informed them that they had been victims of a digital arrest scam. The complainant's wife subsequently lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on October 7.

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The complaint states that the fraudsters contacted the couple between September 19 and October 7 using multiple mobile and WhatsApp numbers while impersonating law enforcement and government officials.

The complainant has sought legal action against the individuals involved, their associates, and the beneficiaries and users of the bank accounts through which the money was transferred.

The South Region Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai Crime Branch is handling the complaint. Further investigation is required to identify the accused, trace the money trail and establish the role of the beneficiary account holders.

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