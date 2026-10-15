Who Is Alexandros Paporakis? 19-Year-Old Accused Of Plotting Mass Shooting At Chicago-Area Hindu Temple |

Alexandros Paporakis, a 19-year-old man from Palatine, has been accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the Chicago area and arrested. According to the investigation, he might have tried to target a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area in Illinois, as per Fox32Chicago, which accessed the police report. Here's all you need to know about Alexandros Paporakis. It raised concerns about the safety of religious institutions and places of worship. The case has drawn attention to the importance of investigating potential threats and preventing violence against religious communities.

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Who is Alexandros Paporakis?

Alexandros Paporakis is identified as a 19-year-old suspect allegedly involved in a plot targeting a Hindu temple near Chicago, Illinois, in the United States. According to reports, he worked as a Taco Bell cashier for around seven months in Arlington Heights. Alexandros reportedly made disparaging remarks about people of different races, especially Indians. He was arrested on October 11, as he has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

The allegations have brought the case into focus because of the potential threat to worshippers and the wider Hindu community. However, an accusation does not establish guilt, and the allegations must be distinguished from facts established through legal proceedings.

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What are the allegations against him?

According to the reported allegations, Paporakis was suspected of planning a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the Chicago area. Such cases typically involve investigations into potential threats, preparations for violence and whether a suspect intended to carry out an attack. His crime comes under the second-highest tier of criminal offence in Illinois, known as a Class X felony, and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, which comes under a Class 3 felony. It is a serious criminal offence category in the United States.

He was arrested after police received tips from his coworkers. After getting the tips from coworkers, Palatine police found Paporakis at about 3:42 pm in a parking lot near his apartment in the 1300 block of North Baldwin Court.

Scheduled to appear in court again on October 30

The case has renewed attention on security at religious institutions in the United States, where places of worship serve as important centres for prayer, community gatherings and cultural activities. Alexandros Paporakis appeared for a detention hearing on October 14 at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, where a judge ordered him detained. He is now scheduled to appear in court again on October 30.

Police also recovered a rifle, ammunition, tactical gear and an alleged extremist manifesto from his home.

The incident occurred during the Hindu festival of Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day festival which is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.