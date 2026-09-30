‘Unites States’: Typo Under Trump’s Signature Draws Attention In White House AI Accord

A White House agreement signed by Donald Trump and major technology executives contained a spelling error in the US president’s title | X

Washington, September 30, 2026: US President Donald Trump and top technology executives signed a White House accord on “super intelligence” on Tuesday, but a spelling error in the document quickly drew attention on social media.

“President of the United States” was misspelt as “President of the Unites States” directly below Trump’s signature.

The accord also carries the signatures of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic’s Daria Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI’s Greg Brockman, Elon Musk and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

This “unites” all the tech geniuses of the world… and yet, AI apparently missed the typo.



A document signed by President Donald Trump and the creators of “Superintelligence” has caught attention online not because of what it says, but because of a very basic spelling mistake… pic.twitter.com/wA2d7EjX0L — Srijan Pal Singh (@srijanpalsingh) September 30, 2026

Four Layers Of AI Oversight

The accord sets out four layers of audit and oversight aimed at making artificial intelligence safer. These include internal controls to monitor AI models, an internal team to review those safeguards, independent external assessments and oversight by an independent board committee.

According to Reuters, the companies agreed to work with “independent auditors” to determine whether their AI systems are functioning as intended. They also committed to ensuring their AI tools do not “hack or access technical systems in unintended ways”.

Trump described the agreement as “almost like a constitution”, saying it provides “a form of protection” and had been signed by some of the “biggest people in the world”.

Trump Says AI Will Now Be Called ‘Super Intelligence’

Trump also said artificial intelligence would now be referred to as “super intelligence” in the United States.

Speaking to reporters, he said AI would be known as “SI” and that the name had been officially changed by the “biggest, smartest and greatest people anywhere in the world.”

In the AI field, “super intelligence” refers to a form of artificial intelligence that exceeds human cognitive abilities across all areas.

Tech Companies Pledge Voluntary Standards

Trump said major technology companies had agreed to adopt voluntary standards for artificial intelligence. He also reiterated his support for the rapid expansion of data centres despite concerns about AI safety and the industry’s impact on local communities.

The remarks came after Trump met technology executives at the White House.

Asked whether his backing for data centre expansion could hurt Republicans in November, Trump said technology companies would work to make communities “happy” about new projects.

“These big, powerful, very rich, very smart companies are going to be making massive contributions to communities,” Trump told reporters outside the White House as several technology executives stood alongside him.

Trump Unveils AI-Powered America.gov

Trump on Tuesday also launched the AI-powered America.gov website, aimed at simplifying public access to government information and services.

According to the Associated Press, the website’s question-and-answer tool initially provided factual responses to several politically sensitive questions. These included whether Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, whether Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election and whether climate change is largely caused by human activity.

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The website later changed its responses and subsequently declined to answer the questions, stating that it does not respond to political inquiries.

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