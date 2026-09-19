FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Scindia Snapping At Guna Protester To IIT Bombay Student Suicide'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Snaps At Guna Protester Over 'Road Nahi Toh Vote Nahi' Remark: 'Yeh Bhasha Mere Saath Kabhi Use Mat Karna' - VIDEO



Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sharply responded to a Guna resident who warned “No road, no vote” while demanding construction of a long-pending road. “Do not ever use this language with me,” Scindia said in a viral video, asking him to make a request instead. Scindia later announced ₹3 crore for the road and directed officials to begin work after monsoon. (Read more...)

Citizen: “Please get the road built on time, otherwise we won’t vote.”



Scindia: “Never use this language in front of me.” 🤬 pic.twitter.com/2QtDkAwDVg — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) September 18, 2026

2. Mumbai Shocker: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide, Students Protest On Campus | VIDEO

A second-year IIT Bombay student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Friday, hours after being caught using a mobile phone during an examination. The institute said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. The death triggered a campus protest, while Powai police registered an accidental death report and began an investigation. (Read more...)

3. US President Donald Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW & Politico From White House Over 'Fake News' Claims, Warns More Media Outlets Could Follow

US President Donald Trump has announced an immediate ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them of reporting “fake news”. He also warned that other media outlets could face similar restrictions amid his continuing tensions with the press. (Read more...)

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time… pic.twitter.com/RnRfJyZldn — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 18, 2026

4. UPI Charges Above ₹2,000: Mumbai Traders React Strongly To MDR & Fear Shift To Cash, Say Customers May Bear Burden

Mumbai traders have raised concerns over a proposed 0.4 per cent MDR on eligible merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15. Dadar vendors told Free Press Journal they may restrict UPI, seek cash for higher-value purchases or raise prices to offset costs. Consumers will continue paying no UPI transaction fee, while the merchant charge will be capped at Rs 300. (Read more...)

5. Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case: ED Arrests Sukriti Foods Promoter Kailash Chand Mangla

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Sukriti Foods promoter Kailash Chand Mangla in the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. The agency claims adulterated ghee worth ₹230 crore was supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024, with approximately ₹96 crore worth allegedly manufactured at Mangla’s factory. He has been remanded to judicial custody. (Read more...)

6. SpiceJet Flight Disruptions At Delhi Airport Cause Delays And Cancellations Amid Airline's Ongoing Financial Crisis | Watch

Delhi Airport teams are assisting passengers affected by SpiceJet flight delays and cancellations amid operational disruptions. The airline is facing ongoing financial challenges, with the government urging it to increase operations and SpiceJet seeking funds under the ECLGS scheme. (Read more...)

We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights.

Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FM6zxblRdY — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 19, 2026

7. Tamil Nadu Stands Firm On Two-Language Policy, Refuses Land For Navodaya Schools After SC Remarks

Tamil Nadu reaffirmed its Tamil-English two-language policy and refused to provide land for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas after the Supreme Court urged it to reconsider its approach towards Hindi. Minister Rajmohan Arumugam said the state's position would not change. The court had given Tamil Nadu three months to identify suitable land while asking the state and Centre to continue discussions. (Read more...)

8. US President Donald Trump Extends $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee For Another Year Citing Economic & National Security Concerns

US President Donald Trump has extended the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee for another year, citing economic and national security concerns. The move follows a reported 92% decline in registrations by large IT outsourcing firms and comes as the fee faces legal challenges in federal courts. (Read more...)

Trump extends his H-1B fee and related restrictions for another year



https://t.co/CTRQrCPz8c — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 18, 2026

9. Satya Nadella Urges Wider AI Access In India, Says Technology Must Reach Farmers, Businesses & Communities

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said artificial intelligence can create wider social impact in India only when farmers, businesses and communities can access and contribute to the technology. Speaking at the Ideas4India forum in Seattle, he highlighted AI’s role in local languages, digital inclusion, sovereignty and creating globally relevant innovations. (Read more...)

IDEAS4INDIA: Celebrating the Tech Titans of Seattle!



Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, along with Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, engaged with leading Indian-American tech CEOs, founders and innovators at the 1st IDEAS4INDIA: Unlocking the Tech Dividend Forum in Seattle.… pic.twitter.com/DHE8A2PQwJ — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) September 18, 2026

10. GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Visarjan Live: India's Richest Ganesha With Over 66 Kg Gold & 335 Kg Silver Immersed At Girgaon Chowpatty

Mumbai is witnessing one of the most awaited Ganpati Visarjan processions as the GSB Seva Mandal’s revered Ganpati, popularly known as India’s richest Ganpati, makes its way towards Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion. After five days of Ganeshotsav, the idol is set to be immersed today, September 19. (Read more...)