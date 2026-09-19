US President Donald Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW & Politico From White House Over 'Fake News' Claims, Warns More Media Outlets Could Follow | X / PTI

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced an immediate ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the three media organisations of repeatedly publishing what he described as “fake news” about his administration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump also alleged that Politico received a USD 8 million government subscription under former President Joe Biden and described the payment as "corruption". Trump did not elaborate on the allegation in his post.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” Trump said, adding that other outlets could also face similar action.

The announcement comes amid continuing tensions between the Trump administration and several major news organisations over access to presidential events and coverage of the White House.

Also Watch:

Trump had previously restricted access for The Associated Press (AP) after the news agency continued using the term “Gulf of Mexico” instead of the administration’s preferred “Gulf of America” following Trump's executive order renaming the body of water.

In February 2025, the White House barred AP journalists from Oval Office events and Air Force One. Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich said the AP's continued use of “Gulf of Mexico” was “divisive” and characterised it as misinformation. AP reporters retained their White House credentials, while photographers were initially allowed access to some events.

The AP subsequently challenged the restrictions in court, arguing that its exclusion from press-pool events violated its constitutional rights. A federal district court issued a preliminary injunction in April 2025, while subsequent appellate proceedings addressed the administration's authority over access to restricted presidential spaces.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)