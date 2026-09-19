Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Snaps At Guna Protester Over 'Road Nahi Toh Vote Nahi' Remark: 'Yeh Bhasha Mere Saath Kabhi Use Mat Karna' - VIDEO

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A video showing Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's sharp exchange with a resident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna over a long-pending road demand has gone viral on social media. The confrontation took place after residents stopped Scindia's convoy and raised the slogan “Road nahi toh vote nahi” (No road, no vote).

‘Road Nahi Toh Vote Nahi’: Residents Stop Scindia’s Convoy

The incident took place when Scindia was travelling to a village in Guna, his parliamentary constituency. A group of residents stopped his convoy to raise concerns over the condition and construction of a long-pending road.

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Carrying placards and raising slogans of “Road nahi toh vote nahi”, the protesters sought the minister's intervention in getting the road constructed.

During the interaction, one resident told Scindia that if the road was not constructed before the next election, the residents would not vote for him.

Scindia Snaps At Protestor Over His Tone

The resident's warning prompted a sharp response from Scindia, who objected to the manner in which the demand was made.

In the video, Scindia can be heard telling the protestor, “Do not ever use this language with me. Understood?”

The Union minister then asked the resident to make a request instead of speaking to him in that manner.

“I am talking to everyone. You come and make a request. It is my responsibility to get the work done. Okay?” Scindia said.

The exchange, captured on video, has since spread widely across social media, with the minister's reaction becoming the focus of the viral clip.

₹3 Crore Sanctioned For Road Construction

At a public programme, Scindia announced that ₹3 crore would be sanctioned for construction of the road. The amount was approved from the MLA's fund, from the quota of Guna MLA Pannalal Shakya.

Scindia also directed the district collector to ensure that the road construction work is taken up after the monsoon.

The development came shortly after residents publicly raised the issue with the minister and warned that the lack of a road could affect their voting decision.