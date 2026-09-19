Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia To Collector, SP: Don't Sit In Car, Be On My Duty In Guna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's anger at the collector of Guna, Kishore Kanyal, became apparent during a public hearing on Friday.

A video of the hearing, which went viral, shows Scindia telling the collector and superintendent of police Hitika Vasal not to sit in the car and perform his duty.

''It should not be necessary to call you from your cars,'' Scindia said. The family members of Mohan Barel met Scindia with complaints. SP remained present in the hearing, but the collector was in his four-wheeler.

Reacting to the incident, Scindia said, ''Where is the collector? Call him immediately.''

Scindia's anger frightened the collector. Afterwards, he directed the collector and SP to probe the case and deliver justice to the family members of the victim.

The collector's attitude enraged Scindia on Thursday, too, when he silently heard the complaints of a farmer. Scindia then told the collector to jot down the farmer's complaints.

Scindia gets angry on issue of not casting vote

During a tour to Guna, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia got angry when a villager told him that he would not cast his vote.

The villager, who requested Scindia to build a road in the village, said the residents of the area urged the administration several times to construct a road, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

He said if the administration did not construct a road, they could not cast their votes.

An angry Scindia advised the villager that instead of talking to him in this language, he should request him.