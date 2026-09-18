Bhopal's Barkatullah University Convocation At Minto Hall Today; 85 PhD Degrees And 27 Gold Medals To Be Awarded

Barkatullah University Convocation In Bhopal Today, 85 PhD Degrees And 27 Gold Medals To Be Awarded | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University will hold its convocation ceremony in Bhopal on September 18, with 85 research scholars set to receive PhD degrees and 27 students to be honoured with gold medals. Governor Mangubhai Patel will preside over the Barkatullah University convocation, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend as chief guest. The ceremony will be held at Minto Hall from 10:30 am.

Governor Mangubhai Patel To Preside Over Convocation

The Barkatullah University convocation will begin at 10:30 am on September 18 at the Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre, popularly known as Minto Hall, in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Governor and University Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will preside over the convocation ceremony. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will attend the event as the chief guest.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar To Attend

Higher Education, Technical Education and AYUSH Minister Inder Singh Parmar will be present as the special guest at the Barkatullah University convocation.

Prof K. Rangarajan, Vice-Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, will deliver the convocation address. Barkatullah University Vice-Chancellor and Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Anupam Rajan, will deliver the convocation sermon.

85 PhD Scholars To Receive Degrees

As many as 85 research scholars will receive PhD degrees during the Barkatullah University convocation. A total of 27 gold medals will also be awarded to students for their outstanding academic performance.

The gold medals will be given across several faculties, including Arts, Commerce, Education, Engineering, Life Sciences, Management, Pharmacy, Physical Education, Science and Social Science.

Five Gold Medals Sponsored

Of the 27 gold medals to be awarded at the Barkatullah University convocation, five have been sponsored.

The Sitaram Jindal Foundation will sponsor three gold medals. Dilip Suryavanshi will present one gold medal in memory of his father.

Law Department Head Mona Purohit will present another gold medal in memory of her late husband, K.K. Shukla.

216 Forms Received For Convocation

According to university data, 216 forms had been received for the Barkatullah University convocation by September 15.

The forms include 96 for UG-PG merit, 85 for PhD degrees, 21 for UG-PG medals and 14 for UG-PG degrees.

The university has stated that 85 PhD degrees and 27 gold medals will be presented during the September 18 convocation ceremony.