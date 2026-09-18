Ex-DAVV VC’s College Declares ‘Zero Year’, Students With TCs Seek Transfers In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students enrolled in law and science courses at Jain Diwakar College are seeking transfers to other colleges amid uncertainty over the institution's academic operations.

They have approached Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), alleging that some courses have been discontinued and transfer certificates (TCs) issued, leaving them uncertain about continuing their studies.

The college, run by an educational society led by family members of former DAVV Vice Chancellor Prof Narendra Dhakad, has denied discontinuing courses, saying students in some programmes sought TCs themselves due to low enrolment.

However, the management has declared the 2026-27 academic session a “zero year”, with no first-year admissions in any course.

Students Seek Transfers

More than two dozen law students have applied to DAVV for transfers, while over a dozen BSc students raised concerns during the university's public grievance hearing.

Students said the issuance of TCs had created uncertainty over their academic future and urged the university to facilitate transfers at the earliest.

“We have been left in uncertainty about our education. We want the university to help us secure admission in other colleges so that our studies do not suffer,” students said in their representation.

The university has sought information on vacant seats from colleges to explore options for accommodating the affected students.

Land Dispute Behind Zero Year

The developments come amid an ongoing land-related dispute between Jain Diwakar College and its trust. In view of the dispute, the college has not admitted students to the first year of any programme during 2026-27 and has formally informed DAVV about declaring the session a zero year.

Meanwhile, students enrolled in BCom-LLB, BBA-LLB, BA-LLB and three BSc programmes have reportedly been issued TCs, prompting them to seek transfers.

Management Denies Course Closure

Principal Dr Abhay Gupta rejected the allegation that courses had been discontinued.

“Courses are not being closed. We have only not admitted students to the first year of any programme this session. The number of students in some law and science courses is low, and those who applied for TCs themselves were issued the certificates,” Gupta said.

He added that the college plans to shift to a new building in Kanadia and restart courses from the next academic session. The management is working on policies for the proposed operations.

DAVV Seeks Clarity

DAVV College Development Council Director Prof Sachin Sharma said the university had received no written application from the management seeking closure of the college.

“It is true that the college has declared the current academic session a zero year. Several students have applied for transfer of admission to other colleges. We will write to the management to seek clarity,” Sharma said.

Exam Controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari confirmed that some law students have sought admission to other colleges.

The university's next step will depend on the management's response and availability of seats in other colleges. Students remain concerned about continuing their courses without losing academic time.