SpiceJet Flight Disruptions At Delhi Airport Cause Delays And Cancellations Amid Airline's Ongoing Financial Crisis | Watch | X / @DelhiAirport

New Delhi: Amid disruptions impacting several SpiceJet flight operations, Delhi Airport authorities on Saturday stated that on-ground teams are actively coordinating with the low-cost carrier and relevant stakeholders to provide necessary assistance to affected passengers.

In an advisory posted on X, Delhi Airport expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to flyers.

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"We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights. Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help," Delhi Airport said.

The operational hiccup led to delays and cancellations, impacting several passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Ground handling teams and airport staff were seen assisting stranded passengers and facilitating coordination with airline representatives. No formal statement has come from Spice Jet on the issue.

Earlier, on September 3, SpiceJet said it was trying to avail funds through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) amid its ongoing financial and operational difficulties, while the government has been pushing the airline to step up its operations, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Naidu said the government regularly engages with airlines to understand their difficulties and challenges and has also been holding discussions with SpiceJet regarding its operational situation.

“Every month, we engage with all the airlines regarding whatever difficulties or issues or challenges they have. SpiceJet also, in the same regard, we have been meeting,” Naidu said.

The minister said the government has been pushing SpiceJet to increase its operations, particularly by addressing its financial situation.

“And we have been pushing them to step up their operations, especially mainly the financial side of it. And they have also assured that they will be doing it quite soon,” he said.SpiceJet, the Indian low-cost carrier, has been facing a long-running financial crisis that has left most of its fleet on the ground.

When asked whether the airline had sought any additional financial support from the government, Naidu said it had not sought such support. However, he said SpiceJet was trying to avail funds through the ECLGS scheme.

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“No, in terms of support, there is the ECLGS scheme. They are trying to avail some money through that scheme,” Naidu said.

In view of the financial stress faced by airlines due to the sharp increase in ATF prices, compounded by airspace closures and reduced operations, particularly on international routes, leading to lower aircraft utilisation and liquidity constraints, the Union Cabinet in May, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the ECLGS 5.0 scheme to provide targeted credit support to Indian airlines.

The government continues to engage with airlines over operational and financial challenges. In the case of SpiceJet, the focus is on helping the airline step up its operations while addressing the financial issues affecting its ability to operate its fleet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)