SpiceJet Passengers Stage Sit-In Protest At Delhi Airport After Dubai Flights Delayed Over 24 Hours - VIDEO

SpiceJet Passengers Stage Sit-In Protest At Delhi Airport | X

New Delhi: Passengers of SpiceJet airlines staged a sit-in at Delhi airport on Tuesday after two Dubai-bound flights were delayed by more than 24 hours, leaving travellers stranded and frustrated at the terminal. A video from the airport shows several passengers sitting on the floor of the terminal as they protest over the prolonged delay.

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One of the SpiceJet flights was originally scheduled to depart at 7:45 am on Monday but had still not taken off even after more than 24 hours. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the flight status as "cancelled."

Second Dubai flight delayed

Another Dubai-bound flight, scheduled to depart Delhi for Dubai at 6:45 pm on Monday night, was delayed to 12:00 pm on Tuesday. Passengers said they had not received any fresh update from the airline, according to NDTV.

Airport assists stranded passengers

Authorities at the Delhi Airport reportedly assisted the stranded passengers while they awaited further information about the flights. Food and refreshments were also reportedly arranged for passengers at the airport.

SpiceJet cites operational reasons

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused,” the airline spokesperson said, as reported by News 18.