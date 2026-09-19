Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case: ED Arrests Sukriti Foods Promoter Kailash Chand Mangla

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kailash Chand Mangla, promoter of Sukriti Foods Pvt. Ltd., in a money-laundering investigation into the alleged supply of adulterated ghee used in Tirupati laddu prasadam, India today reported.

The agency has alleged that around ₹230 crore worth of fraudulent ghee supplies were made to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) between 2019 and 2024.

ED Arrests Sukriti Foods Promoter

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kailash Chand Mangla on September 17, 2026, in connection with its probe into the alleged adulteration of ghee supplied for preparing the famous Tirupati laddu prasadam.

The ED's Hyderabad office arrested Mangla under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was subsequently produced before the Special PMLA Court in Visakhapatnam, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The arrest forms part of the agency's ongoing investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and money laundering linked to the supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

ED Alleges Ghee Was Manufactured Using Palm Oil, Chemicals

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that ghee supplied to TTD as “Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee” was allegedly manufactured using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein, along with several chemical substances.

The agency has alleged that the ingredients included MG-90, monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and acetic acid ester.

The allegedly adulterated product was then passed off as pure cow ghee and supplied for preparing the Tirupati laddu prasadam, the agency has claimed.

₹230 Crore Worth Of Alleged Fraudulent Supplies Between 2019 And 2024

The ED has estimated that fraudulent ghee supplies to TTD between 2019 and 2024 were worth approximately ₹230 crore.

Of this amount, around ₹96 crore worth of the allegedly adulterated product was manufactured by Mangla at his factory, according to the agency's findings.

Mangla is accused of facilitating the procurement of adulterants, overseeing the manufacturing process and coordinating supplies through intermediary companies.

The agency has also alleged that false purchase and sales records relating to ghee and palm oil were maintained to conceal the alleged activity and create the appearance of legitimate cow ghee production.

Front Companies Allegedly Used To Route Supplies

The ED has alleged that the supplies were coordinated through several entities, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Malganga Milk & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. and A.R. Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd.

According to the agency, these entities were allegedly used as part of the supply chain through which the adulterated product reached TTD.

The investigation is examining the alleged financial transactions and the generation and movement of proceeds linked to the suspected fraud.

Investigation Into Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case

The money-laundering investigation is part of the broader probe into allegations of adulterated ghee being supplied for the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam.

The case originated from an FIR registered at Tirupati East Police Station, which alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and other offences in connection with the supply of adulterated ghee to TTD.

The ED's investigation is focused on tracing the proceeds of the alleged crime and examining the financial transactions connected to the suspected fraudulent supplies.

The allegations against Mangla are part of the ongoing investigation, and the case remains subject to judicial proceedings.