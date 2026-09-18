Mumbai Shocker: IIT Bombay Student Dies By Suicide, Students Protest On Campus | VIDEO

Students gathered on the IIT Bombay campus following the death of a B.Tech student and sought answers from the administration | FPJ

Mumbai, September 18: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly died by suicide by hanging, triggering concern on campus.

The reason behind the extreme step is not yet clear. According to preliminary information, the student was a B.Tech student.

The student reportedly returned to his hostel and allegedly died by suicide in the evening.

Students Stage Protest

Following the incident, a section of students expressed anger and staged a protest on the IIT campus. After news of the death spread, a large number of students gathered on the campus and began protesting.

The students sought answers from the administration and raised concerns over the circumstances that led to the incident.

Also Watch:

According to sources, the student was allegedly caught copying during an examination. Sources said teachers had informed the student that action could be taken against him over the alleged malpractice. However, the institute authorities have not confirmed this aspect.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/