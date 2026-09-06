Navi Mumbai ASI Suicide Case: Eight-Page Note Recovered From Car Trunk As Family Alleges Harassment By Police Officers |

Navi Mumbai: An eight-page suicide note allegedly left behind by an Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to the Special Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police was recovered from the trunk of his car parked near his residence in Airoli, police said. The officer died by suicide at a lodge in Mahape on Saturday.

Chit In Pocket Led Police To Hidden Note

According to the police, a small chit found in the deceased officer's pocket stated that a detailed suicide note had been kept in the trunk of his car. Acting on the information, police located the vehicle and recovered the eight-page note. The note was subsequently seized, sealed and sent for forensic examination.

The ASI had allegedly first published a video online recorded by the deceased surfaced on social media, in which he allegedly made allegations and named three police personnel, including senior officers. The exact contents of the suicide note and the allegations made in it have not been disclosed.

Family Says They Could Not Read Suicide Note

His daughter, Vaishnavi Patil, said the family did not get an opportunity to read the note as it was immediately taken into police custody and sent for forensic examination.

“We did not get a chance to read the suicide note as the police seized it, immediately sealed it and sent it for forensic examination,” Patil said.

Daughter Alleges Harassment After Officer’s Death

Patil said her father had never discussed anything with the family and that they learnt about the alleged harassment only after his death through some of his colleagues.

“He never shared anything with us. We came to know about the harassment only after the incident,” she said.

Family Claims Officer Faced Threats And Pressure

According to Patil, colleagues told the family that her father had allegedly been harassed by the police personnel named in the purported suicide note. She alleged that he was regularly harassed, repeatedly threatened with transfers and coaxed to collect bribes.

“He was regularly harassed, repeatedly threatened of getting transferred and coaxed to collect bribes. As a police personnel, he was extremely helpful. I cannot accept whatever has happened. Even in the final video, he has earnestly sought for justice and he must get this,” Patil said.

The deceased officer had two daughters. His elder daughter is married, while Vaishnavi is the younger daughter.

Family Demands Action Against Senior Officers

The family has demanded stringent action against the police personnel named in the purported note and video, including the DCP and ACP allegedly referred to by the deceased.

“The culprits named by my brother, including the DCP and ACP, should all be subjected to the strictest action. They should be arrested,” Patil said.

Following the officer's death, his family staged a rasta roko on the Thane-Belapur Road and later protested outside the police station, demanding an immediate FIR and action against the officers named in the purported note and video.

Police officials subsequently spoke to the family and assured them that the matter would be investigated impartially and that necessary action would be taken after the evidence was verified. Following the assurance, the family dispersed from the police station and proceeded for the last rites of the deceased.

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has said that necessary action will be taken after the evidence, including the suicide note and the video, is verified.

The officer had been posted with the Special Branch only in May and was earlier attached to the Control Room, according to the police.

The exact nature of the alleged harassment and the contents of the eight-page suicide note are yet to be established. Police are examining the note, the video and other evidence as part of the investigation.

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