Thane Car Crash: Woman Dies, Two Injured After Speeding Vehicle Rams Multiple Vehicles In Kharegaon |

​Thane: A 45-year-old woman lost her life, and two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car crashed into multiple vehicles in Kharegaon, under the jurisdiction of the Kalwa Police Station.

​The deceased has been identified as Shubhangi Patil, a local resident of Kharegaon. According to preliminary reports, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene before medical assistance could be administered.

​Sequence of Events

​The incident occurred when a four-wheeler reportedly lost control while navigating through the congested Kharegaon locality and rammed sequentially into several surrounding vehicles. The impact resulted in severe vehicular damage and left bystander pedestrians and commuters caught in the collision path.

​Two other individuals involved in the crash suffered varied physical injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities by first responders.

​Police and Emergency Response

​Officials from the Kalwa Police Station, along with local emergency response units, dispatched teams to the spot shortly after receiving the alert. Authorities quickly cordoned off the area, coordinated medical transit for the injured, and utilized tow vehicles to clear the damaged wreckage, ensuring traffic flow was restored along the route.

​"We have registered an initial case regarding the collision," stated an official from the Kalwa Police Station. "A probe is underway to determine whether the crash was caused by excessive speeding, vehicular mechanical failure, or driver negligence."

​Police are currently reviewing local surveillance footage and taking witness statements to identify the driver and confirm the exact timeline of the accident. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.