FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Ram Temple Trust To Get 1st CEO, CBI To Probe Disha Salian Death Case'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Ram Temple Trust To Pick 1st CEO On September 2; 3 Names Shortlisted From 5,585 Applicants

The Trust said its selection committee reviewed 5,585 applications and held detailed discussions with 16 candidates before submitting three names. The meeting in Ayodhya is also expected to officially announce Jagdish Aafle as the Trust's first secretary and finalise other appointments. (Read more...)

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya | X| @ShriRamTeerth

2. Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Directs CBI Probe, Father Satish To Be Questioned

Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed CBI to take over the investigation into former celebrity manager Disha Salian's 2020 death. The court also ordered investigators to question her father, Satish Salian, and record his statement. Satish had sought a fresh probe, alleging lapses in Mumbai Police's investigation and foul play. Disha died in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. (Read more...)

Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Directs CBI Probe, Father Satish To Be Questioned | File

3. Haryana Army Boat Accident: Soldier Missing In Yamuna River During Training Exercise At Hathnikund Barrage, Search Operation Underway

An Army soldier went missing in the Yamuna River after a boat carrying troops met with an accident during a training exercise at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar. Four soldiers were swept away, but three managed to swim to safety. Army and SDRF teams launched a search operation. (Read more...)

Haryana Army Boat Accident: Soldier Missing In Yamuna River During Training Exercise At Hathnikund Barrage, Search Operation Underway | X @Katwal_Vinod

4. ED Conducts Searches In Maharashtra, 6 Other Regions Over Alleged Toll Fraud

The agency said unauthorised software was allegedly used to generate fake toll receipts and divert collections outside official accounts. Searches under PMLA are aimed at recovering digital and documentary evidence, identifying beneficiaries. (Read more...)

ED raids in Maharashtra | File

5. Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-old Tribal Girl Dies, Over 50 Hospitalised After Being Administered Pills During Anti-Malaria Drive

Madivi Jamuna allegedly lost consciousness after taking a tablet and was hospitalised but died. (Read more...)

Polavaram District, Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram District Collector K. Dinesh Kumar reached Bhadrachalam area Hospital and reviewed the medical treatment being provided to people affected by the health incident in Gollaguppa village. A seven-year-old girl, Madivi Jamuna, who was… pic.twitter.com/hY7S0clhXz — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

6. Aviation Stocks Fall As Crude Oil Surge, ATF Price Hike Impact Prospects

Shares of IndiGo and SpiceJet declined amid rising crude oil prices and a second consecutive hike in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) rates. (Read more...)

Aviation stocks slip on Sensex | File

7. Akasa Air Expands Fleet To 42 Aircraft, Inducts Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 At Navi Mumbai Airport As 11th Addition Of 2026

The airline has ordered 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and plans further fleet expansion to strengthen connectivity across India and globally. (Read more...)

Akasa Air Expands Fleet To 42 Aircraft, Inducts Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 At Navi Mumbai Airport As 11th Addition Of 2026 | X / @AkasaAir

8. From Himachal Pradesh Tea To Banarasi Silk: PM Modi’s Gifts To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Leaders Reflect Indian Heritage

Among the gifts was premium Kangra tea, known for its distinctive aroma and delicate flavour. Produced in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, the tea has a long history and is recognised for its unique character. (Read more...)

PHOTO | Gift given by PM Modi to Spouse of President of Uzbekistan: Marble Inlay Casket with Banarasi Silk Stole



The Marble Inlay Casket with Banarasi Silk Stole brings together two distinguished Indian craft traditions—Agra’s fine marble inlay and Varanasi’s renowned silk… pic.twitter.com/cxTBB130QK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026

9. 'Hope Is Still Alive': Krunal Pandya's Cryptic Post After Team India Snub Goes Viral

The message quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as Krunal’s determination to make a national comeback. (Read more...)

IND Tour of AFG in India 2026, 3 T20Is



Krunal Pandya Posts a Positive Story in Instagram after T20I Snub 😮



- Despite All the Speculations around Krunal Pandya's Selection for the Afghanistan T20I Series, He has not been Considered for the Series 😕 pic.twitter.com/ajLaykTE4p — Aswin Dugout 🏏 (@M_Aswin100) September 2, 2026

10. 'We Must Stay Rooted In Our Culture': Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy

Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo has reacted to the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement, urging people to focus on intent rather than appearance. (Read more...)