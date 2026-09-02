Haryana Army Boat Accident: Soldier Missing In Yamuna River During Training Exercise At Hathnikund Barrage, Search Operation Underway | X @Katwal_Vinod

Yamunanagar: A soldier went missing in the Yamuna River after an Army boat met with an accident during a training exercise at Hathnikund barrage here on Tuesday, police said.

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A search operation has been launched by the Army and State Disaster Response Force teams from Yamunanagar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"Information was received in the evening that some Army personnel were carrying out a training drill at the barrage when the boat met with an accident," Rohtash, SHO of Pratap Nagar Police Station in Yamunanagar, said.

Four to five troops were on the boat, he said, adding that four were swept away, of whom three managed to swim to safety.

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