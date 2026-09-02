ED Conducts Searches In Maharashtra, 6 Other Regions Over Alleged Toll Fraud

ED | file pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow Zonal Office, on Wednesday, September 2, launched search operations at 14 premises across multiple states and regions, including Maharashtra, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged fraudulent toll collection at various National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll plazas.

Details On The Searches

The searches are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The premises being searched are located in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata. According to the ED, the investigation stems from FIR No. 17 dated January 22, 2025, and an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered on May 19, 2025.

Unauthorised Software Allegedly Used For Toll Diversion

The agency's investigation has allegedly uncovered the use of unauthorised software applications to generate fraudulent toll receipts and divert toll collections outside the official accounting system. The ED said forensic examination, along with records obtained from the NHAI, has corroborated the alleged deployment of such software at toll plazas.

During today's searches, the agency is focusing on recovering digital and documentary evidence linked to the alleged fraud. The operation is also aimed at identifying individuals who allegedly benefited from the diverted funds and tracing the proceeds of crime.

The agency has not disclosed details of the premises searched or the individuals whose properties were covered in Wednesday's operation. Further investigation is underway.

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