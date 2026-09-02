Akasa Air Expands Fleet To 42 Aircraft, Inducts Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 At Navi Mumbai Airport As 11th Addition Of 2026 | X / @AkasaAir

Mumbai: Boosting its operational fleet, Akasa Air has inducted its 42nd aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 bearing registration number VT-YBS, which arrived at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on September 1, marking the airline's eleventh aircraft induction in CY2026.

In a post on X, the airline asserted that the induction of its 42nd aircraft marks yet another milestone in its growth journey. Akasa Air further emphasised that the expansion of its fleet accelerates its ability to connect more destinations, serve more customers, and contribute to India's fast-growing aviation story.

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"Aircraft #42 has joined our fleet, marking yet another milestone in our growth journey. As our fleet grows, so does our ability to connect more destinations, serve more customers, and contribute to India's fast-growing aviation story," said Akasa Air.

Earlier, Akasa Air inducted its 40th aircraft on July 4, Saturday. According to the airline, the first leg of the aircraft's delivery flight began from Seattle in the USA to Reykjavik in Iceland, and concluded with the final leg from Cairo in Egypt to Bengaluru.

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In an official release, Akasa Air stated that the aircraft was purpose-built to its specifications and equipped with Safran Z200 seats, a next-generation seating solution designed to elevate the in-flight experience. The seats feature a generous four-inch recline, a contoured backrest, and an enhanced seating area, alongside additional conveniences such as USB-C and USB-A ports to support the needs of travellers.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a pipeline of 186 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years. Reiterating its commitment to contribute to the country's evolving air travel ecosystem, the airline declared that it continues to remain on track to become one of the top 30 airlines globally by the turn of this decade.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)