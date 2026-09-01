IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Goa After Engine Failure Mid-Air, All Passengers Safe

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An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi made a safe emergency landing at Manohar International Airport (Mopa) on Tuesday, September 1, after one of its engines failed mid-air, forcing the aircraft to turn back shortly after take-off. All passengers and crew members were reported safe.

Flight Turns Back After Engine Failure

IndiGo flight 6E 2102 departed Goa at around 9:16 a.m. and was scheduled to reach Delhi at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, after an engine-related problem was reported, the aircraft turned around while flying over the coast of southern Maharashtra at an altitude of around 14,000 feet, according to Flightradar24 data.

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Air Traffic Control declared a full emergency at approximately 9:30 a.m. as the aircraft headed back towards Mopa airport.

Aircraft Lands Safely at Mopa Airport

The aircraft landed safely on Runway 28 at 9:51 a.m. and was subsequently moved to Stand 6. The full emergency was called off at 10:03 a.m.

Following the landing, all passengers disembarked safely and were accommodated in the airport's boarding area while arrangements were made for their onward journey to Delhi.

Delhi Flight Rescheduled

The flight's departure to Delhi was subsequently rescheduled for 3:30 p.m., subject to the aircraft receiving the necessary clearance and other operational requirements.

The exact nature and cause of the reported engine failure were not immediately available. The incident remains under review, with further details awaited.

Twin-engine commercial aircraft are designed to continue flying and land safely following the loss of one engine, allowing pilots to return to an airport or divert to another suitable airport when required.