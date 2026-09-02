From Himachal Pradesh Tea To Banarasi Silk: PM Modi’s Gifts To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Leaders At SCO Summit

PM Modi’s Gifts To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Leaders At SCO Summit |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a selection of traditional Indian products to the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The gifts highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship and regional traditions, with each item reflecting a distinct aspect of the country’s identity.

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PM Modi gifts to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

PM Modi gifts traditional Indian crafts, literature and historic mementoes to Uzbek and Kyrgyz leaders. Among the gifts was premium Kangra tea, known for its distinctive aroma and delicate flavour. Produced in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, the tea has a long history and is recognised for its unique character. By presenting Kangra tea, India’s renowned tea-growing heritage found a place in the diplomatic exchange. Additionally, PM Modi gifted a Ladakhi Tsung-dul Banket to the President of Kyrgyzstan.

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Traditional crafts and textiles

Another notable gift was Sandalwood Shata Tantri, a traditional craft associated with India’s intricate sandalwood artistry. Sandalwood carving has been an important part of Indian handicraft traditions for centuries, with artisans creating finely detailed designs and decorative pieces from the fragrant wood.

PM Modi also presented a Banarasi silk stole, representing the centuries-old weaving traditions of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Banarasi silk is celebrated for its rich texture, intricate motifs and elaborate weaving techniques. The textile is particularly associated with zari work and traditional patterns inspired by Indian art and culture.

Cultural diplomacy significance

The choice of these gifts reflects India’s growing emphasis on using traditional crafts, textiles and regional products as part of cultural diplomacy. Rather than being merely ceremonial presents, such items offer international leaders an insight into India’s diverse artistic and culinary traditions.

The exchange took place during the SCO Summit, an important multilateral platform that brings together countries across Eurasia to discuss issues including regional security, economic cooperation and connectivity.