PM Modi Likely To Visit Delhi’s SRCC On Teachers’ Day For Centenary Celebrations, Interact With Gen Z Students | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on September 5, coinciding with Teachers' Day, sources said.

The visit is significant as SRCC is also completing 100 years. The Prime Minister is expected to participate in the centenary celebrations of the prestigious institution and engage with students on the occasion.

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According to sources, a key highlight of the visit is expected to be a direct interaction between Prime Minister Modi and Gen Z students. The interaction is likely to provide young students an opportunity to share their views, aspirations and concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

The proposed interaction also comes against the backdrop of the BJP's ongoing Gen Z outreach programme, under which the party has been working on a dedicated strategy to engage with young people and strengthen direct communication with the next generation of voters.

The BJP has recently constituted a team for its Gen Z outreach initiative, with senior leaders and younger representatives expected to participate in programmes aimed at understanding the aspirations of young Indians and creating greater avenues for dialogue and participation.

Sources said the party's Gen Z outreach will focus on direct engagement, dialogue and participation, rather than limiting communication with young people to conventional political programmes.

Prime Minister Modi's proposed interaction with students at SRCC is therefore being viewed as significant in the context of the BJP's broader effort to connect with Gen Z and understand their expectations on education, employment, entrepreneurship, technology, innovation and India's future.

Located in the heart of the North Campus, Shri Ram College of Commerce, or SRCC as it is fondly called, is one of the premier higher education institutions in Commerce, Economics and Management.

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