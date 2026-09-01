6-Year-Old Bihar Boy Ends Hunger Strike After Pappu Yadav's Appeal; Seeks Action Over Alleged Police Excesses | X - ahasan01031979

Patna: A six-year-old boy, who was on a hunger strike in Patna's Gardanibagh area, alleging police excesses against his parents, ended his protest following an appeal by Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav.

The boy joined protests led by Bihar Public Service Commission exam aspirants on August 25. They intended to gherao Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's residence over various demands, including a single-tier test for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

Pappu assured the minor boy he would take up the matter before the Supreme Court, if necessary.

#pappuyadav's call led to a 6-year-old child ending his sit-in protest. He said #rahulgandhi ji will meet. pic.twitter.com/yVHHYz5WmL — Abid Hasan (@ahasan01031979) September 1, 2026

Hunger strike ends

The boy began the protest on Sunday and vowed to “break the pride of the government just as Dashrath Manjhi chiselled through the mountain”. He ended his hunger strike late Monday night after Pappu offered him juice.

Calling Pappu a “messiah of the poor”, the boy said the MP was like his father and had helped secure his school admission when his family faced difficult times.

“I had to end the sit-in on his insistence,” the boy remarked.

Legal action sought

Meanwhile, the boy visited the Patna High Court alongside his family to seek legal advice and explore filing a case regarding alleged police excesses against his parents. Aditya went to the chambers of lawyer Shivnandan Bharti at the Patna High Court carrying a copy of the Constitution, stating his desire to legally pursue accountability for the actions taken against his family.

Patna Police previously maintained that they only escorted the minor away from the turbulent protest site for his safety, not formally arresting him, while the family and their supporters continue to seek formal action.

The advocate said that as per the rules, the boy's guardians would file the petition in the court since he is a minor. He said that an application had been given to the registrar general, seeking permission for the guardian to file the petition on behalf of his minor client.

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Allegations against police

The boy also demanded suspension of police officers, including an IPS officer, who allegedly beat his parents. The boy's parents also claimed that they were beaten by police personnel at a police station.