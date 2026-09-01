West Bengal CM Adhikari Says Dengue Situation Under Control, Announces Cleanliness Drive From September 2 | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday held a review meeting on the rise of dengue cases in the state at Swasthya Bhawan.

Talking to the media, Adhikari mentioned that the situation is under control and asked people not to panic.

“Last year, there were 7,600 plus cases of dengue and this year it is 4,000 plus. From September 2 to September 5, cleanliness drives will be taken to increase public awareness about measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases including dengue,” said Adhikari.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari reaches Swasthya Bhavan for a high-level meeting amid rising dengue cases. pic.twitter.com/0dqYGXGF7n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026

Dengue prevention measures

Notably, the state government identified five most dengue-prone districts in Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Murshidabad, and vector-control measures were taken across these areas.

“In just three months, 19,700 people got enlisted in the health schemes offered by the government. It is our achievement. All the departments are given instruction to take measures to curb and vector-control measures across these areas and will work together,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Appeal to journalists

Earlier this day, Adhikari held a meeting with the journalists and asked them to ensure that no one's religious sentiments get hurt through their work.

“Criticise me and criticise the party. You can also hold constructive discussions and come to meet us if necessary. But the religious sentiments of any community should not get hurt,” added Adhikari.

Social security schemes announced

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also inaugurated social security schemes for journalists, which included health insurance and a pension for those who have attained 60 years of age.

From now on, the pension holders (journalists) above 60 years of age will get Rs. 5000 instead of Rs. 2500 as was given by the erstwhile Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

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Under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, those journalists who are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be entitled to health insurance of up to Rs. 5 lakhs.

“Under Swasthyasathi scheme of the former government, journalists used to get treatment in 1,700 hospitals in the state, both private and government. Under Ayushman Bharat and Chief Minister’s Health Insurance, you will get treatment in 1,900 hospitals and can also avail treatment at 38,000 hospitals across the country,” Adhikari stated.