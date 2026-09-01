TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee's Niece Bristy Mukherjee Found Dead At Birbhum Home; Police Suspect Suicide | ANI

Kolkata: Bristy Mukherjee, the niece of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday was found dead at her house in Birbhum.

According to the cops, the body was found hanging in a room on the second floor of her house in Kusumba village in the Rampurhat area this afternoon.

The police are initially suspecting that it is a case of suicide.

Police begin investigation

“It has been learnt that Bristy Mukherjee was undergoing divorce process and was under depression and was also on treatment. The body has been sent for autopsy and the actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem reports come out,” said a cop.

Notably, apart from broken marriage, Mukherjee was also among those who lost their jobs as a non-teaching staff member of the Bolpur Upper Primary School in March 2023 after the Supreme Court had scrapped the recruitment orders in alleged ‘cash for jobs’ scam.