'We Must Stay Rooted In Our Culture': Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy

The debate around what women should or shouldn’t wear during festivals has once again spilled onto social media, this time following a jewellery advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon. Now, newly crowned Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo has weighed in, urging people to look beyond appearances and focus on the intent behind cultural celebrations.

Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo reacts

During a recent conversation with CNN News18, Kaziah was asked about the controversy surrounding Kriti’s festive advertisement. Rather than taking a purely fashion-focused view, the 19-year-old law student spoke about the larger conversation around identity, culture and the way women are often judged through their clothes.

"We live in a generation where women are so sure of who they are and are confident about their identity. I believe we’re also deeply rooted in our culture, so sometimes we forget to look at the actual intent behind things,” Kaziah said.

She further stressed that conversations around cultural representation should not lose sight of the diversity that exists within India. "I think it’s so important that you look past these filters that you think must have happened and look at intent because we, as Indians, are so proud of our culture. We’re so happy to be celebrating our culture, and that is the true fact."

“Being such a diverse country, we still are so together when it comes to our culture, and that must be celebrated,” she added, saying, “Rather than things being nitpicked and picked at, we must celebrate one another. We must celebrate our differences, and however we choose to celebrate our festivals, what’s important is that we stay rooted to our culture.”

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About Kriti Sanon's ad controversy

The comments came after Kriti Sanon recently found herself at the centre of a social media debate over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA. In the campaign, the actress wore a festive ensemble paired with a bralette-style blouse featuring a deep neckline.

A section of social media users criticised the styling, questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for a traditional festival. The backlash eventually led GIVA to remove the advertisement from its social media platforms.

Kriti later addressed the criticism herself, pushing back against the idea that a woman's clothing should determine how connected she is to her culture and traditions.

"When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline! (sic),” she wrote.