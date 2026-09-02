Ram Temple Trust To Pick 1st CEO On September 2; 3 Names Shortlisted From 5,585 Applicants

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya | X| @ShriRamTeerth

Ayodhya: Amid the controversy over the alleged theft of offerings, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will reportedly appoint the Ram temple’s first CEO on Wednesday, with three candidates shortlisted for the post. The temple trust will also officially announce the Trust's secretary in a meeting likely to commence at 2 pm. Jagdish Aafle will be the temple trust's first secretary.

According to PTI sources, the meeting may also finalise two panel members and the general secretary after reviewing 5,585 applications. The meeting will be held at the residence of Nritya Gopal Das, the Ram Mandir Trust president, in Maniramdas Chhawani.

Reportedly, the selection committee will submit three shortlisted names to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Trust's first CEO, they said.

Selection committee reaches Ayodhya

Selection committee officials, retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and expert member Suresh Hawde, have reached Ayodhya, according to Times Now.

"The comprehensive, transparent, and technology-enabled process for selecting the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been completed," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on X in Hindi.

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"After reviewing 5,585 applications, detailed discussions were held with 16 candidates. Today, the selection committee has submitted the final panel of three highly qualified candidates to the Trust. The final decision and official announcement will be made by the Trust," the Trust posted on Monday.

Read Also Ayodhya Saints Demand CBI Probe Into Alleged Ram Temple Offering Irregularities, Warn Of Agitation

Three posts fell vacant following the death of trust member Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, the alleged theft of offerings, and the resignations of former trust general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra.