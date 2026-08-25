Ayodhya Saints Demand CBI Probe Into Alleged Ram Temple Offering Irregularities, Warn Of Agitation

Computer Baba | ANI

Ayodhya: A meeting of the saint community in Ayodhya over the alleged irregularities in offerings at the Ram temple witnessed tension on Tuesday after police and intelligence personnel reached the venue.

Saints raise temple concerns

The saints alleged that their meeting and discussion on the issue were being obstructed, while the presence of police and Local Intelligence Unit personnel further angered them.

The situation became tense when media personnel were asked to leave the meeting venue. Saints objected to the move and questioned the presence of police and intelligence personnel at a gathering meant for religious leaders.

Probe demands raised

The meeting, chaired by Computer Baba, passed demands for a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities in Ram temple offerings and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry. The saints also demanded action against Champat Rai, Dr Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.

The saints alleged that the Special Investigation Team probe had resulted in action against only those at the lower level, while those they described as the bigger players had been spared. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Agitation warning issued

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Computer Baba said the saint community would launch a major agitation seeking an impartial investigation and action against those found responsible. He said the saints could travel to Ayodhya in large numbers if their demands were not addressed.

"If required, we will come to Ayodhya with one lakh saints and launch an agitation," Computer Baba said.

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Memorandum to chief minister

The saints are also preparing to submit a memorandum to the chief minister. They said they would seek Ram Lalla's darshan and apologise to Lord Ram over what they described as the alleged controversy surrounding temple offerings.

The saints also alleged that they were being prevented from speaking openly about the issue in Ayodhya. They questioned the deployment of police and intelligence personnel at their meeting and said such a presence was inappropriate at a gathering of religious leaders.

The meeting ended with the saints reiterating their demand for an independent and high-level investigation to establish the facts and identify those responsible.