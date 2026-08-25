US Military C-17 Globemaster Lands In Moscow, Kremlin Says It Has No Information On Aircraft | X - archer_rs

A US Air Force transport aircraft landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24, even as the Kremlin said it had no information about the aircraft.

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster, bearing a US-registered tail number, arrived in Moscow from Riga, Latvia, at around 0700 GMT, Reuters reported.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that there were no plans for meetings with representatives of the US administration this week.

Aircraft Flew From US To Riga Before Moscow

Flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft had arrived in Riga on Aug 23 from the Camp Springs area near Washington, DC.

The flight had departed from the US Air Force's Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly before 5 pm ET on Sunday. The base is the main military facility used by the US President and senior officials for official air travel.

The flight drew attention because the last US-registered aircraft to fly directly from Europe to Russia arrived in January, when special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over peace in Ukraine.

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C-17's Arrival Fuels Speculation

The C-17 Globemaster is designed to transport troops and military equipment over long distances and has a heavy-lift capability. Its unexpected arrival in Moscow has prompted speculation about the purpose of the flight.

The i Paper reported that speculation centred on the possibility of a diplomatic mission or prisoner exchange.

The development follows the release of former US Marine Robert Gilman earlier in August 2026 and other exchanges earlier in the year.

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Possibility Of Diplomatic Channel

The aircraft's arrival comes as Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations remain heavily deadlocked.

Despite the lack of any announced meeting between US and Russian officials, the possibility of an undisclosed diplomatic channel remains.