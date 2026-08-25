India Faces UN Criticism Over Treatment Of Minorities, Tribal Groups | X - MeritvsQuota

India has come under criticism from a United Nations watchdog over alleged violence and discrimination against tribal communities, disadvantaged castes, Bengali-speaking Muslims and other vulnerable groups, with the panel calling for stronger protections and investigations into reported abuses by law enforcement agencies.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) said it was gravely concerned by reports of extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary detention, excessive use of force, ill-treatment and sexual violence. The findings put renewed focus on how India balances law enforcement with its constitutional commitment to equality and dignity across a vast and diverse population, AFP reports.

Watchdog Flags Serious Abuses

“The committee was gravely concerned about reports of large-scale violations perpetrated by law enforcement officials against ethnic and ethno-religious groups, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens,” the committee stated in a release on its findings on Tuesday.

It said the reported violations included “racially motivated violence, excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary and prolonged detention without due process, torture, ill-treatment and sexual violence”.

The committee urged India to investigate all such allegations and bring those responsible to justice. The seriousness of the allegations makes transparent investigations particularly important, both to establish accountability and to address concerns about the treatment of vulnerable communities.

Caste Inequality In Focus

Caste remains a major determinant of social status in India and can influence access to resources, education and opportunities. Rooted in historic social hierarchies, the caste system separates Hindus according to function and social standing.

CERD is a panel of 18 independent rights experts that monitors countries' compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. A total of 182 countries are party to the convention.

The convention, which entered into force in 1969, requires countries to eliminate racial discrimination, eradicate practices of segregation and ensure equality before the law.

India Reviewed After Nearly Two Decades

India appeared before CERD for a review earlier this month, its first since 2007. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta led the Indian delegation.

The committee pointed to an increase in law enforcement operations targeting Rohingya, Bengali-speaking Muslims, migrants and asylum seekers. It said police stops and identity checks involving alleged racial profiling had reportedly resulted in arbitrary arrests and detention without due process, as well as torture and mistreatment.

The panel also expressed concern over deportations and forced returns of people requiring international protection.

Call To Tackle Hate Crimes

CERD urged India to “urgently address discrimination, hate speech and hate crimes” against the affected groups. It also called on the country to protect their rights and refrain from collective expulsions.

The committee's findings are particularly significant because they cover not only alleged abuses during law enforcement operations but also wider questions of discrimination and access to legal protections. However, CERD's opinions and recommendations are non-binding, meaning their impact depends largely on how governments respond to them. They nevertheless carry significant reputational weight.

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India Highlights Diversity, Safeguards

India, for its part, highlighted the country's diversity and existing constitutional and legal protections during the review.

In a statement, India's mission said its delegation “highlighted our pluralism; diversity; scale and complexity; constitutional and legal framework and safeguards … as we continue our journey towards ensuring equality, dignity and opportunity for all Indians”.

The competing emphasis is clear: while the UN panel has raised serious concerns about alleged discrimination and law enforcement abuses, India has pointed to its constitutional framework, safeguards and the complexity of governing a diverse country. The allegations now place attention on whether existing protections translate effectively into safeguards on the ground.