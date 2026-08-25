Byculla Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Throwing Eggs At Mazgaoncha Morya Ganpati Procession |

Mumbai: The Byculla police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an incident in which eggs were allegedly thrown at the Ganpati arrival procession of the Mazgaoncha Morya Ganpati Mandal on August 23.

Case registered under BNS sections

According to police, an unidentified person had allegedly thrown eggs from a building during the procession, creating a disturbance and affecting public peace and order. The Byculla police immediately registered an offence under Sections 299 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) vide Crime Register No. 520/2026.

Taking the incident seriously, the police formed five investigation teams to trace the accused in the local area and other locations. Following technical investigation and analysis of other available evidence, police identified the accused as Danish Sher Khan (22) and arrested him after completing the required legal procedures, within 36 hours of the incident.

Accused allegedly reacted to firecrackers

According to the police investigation, Danish works as a home-delivery egg supplier and takes online orders. On the day of the incident, he was entering a building on Rambhau Bhogale Marg to deliver eggs when he was allegedly irritated by the smoke from firecrackers being burst during the procession.

Police said that Danish allegedly acted out of anger over the incident. He was arrested after following the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and completing the prescribed legal procedure.

The investigation was conducted by officials from the Agripada Division and Byculla Police Station, including Senior Inspector Deepak Sawant, Police Inspectors Kiran Kharat and Sachin Shinde, Police Sub-Inspectors Sachin Awhad, Hanuman Savase and Ashok Narute, along with the crime detection and Anti-Terrorism Cell teams.

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