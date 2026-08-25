Mumbai: Cafe Cadell Loses Licence After Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Flags Cross-Contamination & Severe Hygiene Lapses |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the FSSAI licence of Cafe Cadell, located near Mahim-Shivaji Park in Mumbai, following violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

According to reports, FDA officials found that the outlet was not following prescribed food safety protocols. Dirty and unclean cutlery was found on the premises, while vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was reportedly being mixed, raising concerns about cross-contamination.

FDA suspends Cafe Cadell’s licence



A familiar name in Mumbai’s Mahim-Shivaji Park area, Cafe Cadell has had its food licence suspended by the Maharashtra FDA over violations of food-safety regulations. pic.twitter.com/MtjhgHVutX — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) August 24, 2026

Officials also found inadequate kitchen ventilation, insufficient pest-control measures, unsuitable food-contact equipment and slippery, non-compliant flooring.

Staff hygiene facilities flagged

The suspension is part of the ongoing statewide food safety drive being conducted under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Reports further stated that the outlet lacked basic handwashing and personal hygiene facilities for its staff. The employees’ nails and clothing were also reportedly found to be unhygienic, according to the Hindustan Times.

China Town registration suspended

In a similar case, the FDA suspended the food business registration of China Town Fast Food Centre in Gawan Pada, Mulund East, Mumbai, following serious food safety and hygiene violations.

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During the inspection, officials reportedly found excessive use of artificial colours and monosodium glutamate (MSG). The cooking oil had reportedly darkened and become highly oxidised due to repeated use. Officials also found cockroach and insect infestation at the premises.

The inspection further revealed that cooked rice was being stored uncovered in an unhygienic area. Rusty and dirty utensils were also found, along with risks of cross-contamination between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Poor drainage reportedly resulted in sewage accumulation and a foul odour.

Milk adulteration racket busted

Meanwhile, in another major action, the FDA has reportedly busted a milk adulteration racket operating from Mahape MIDC. During the raid, officials destroyed nearly 4,710 litres of adulterated or suspected adulterated milk.

🚨 FDA busts milk adulteration racket in Navi Mumbai!



The FDA seized and destroyed 4,710 litres of adulterated/suspected adulterated milk during a raid at Mahape MIDC.



Officials allege milk was being diluted using skimmed milk powder and chilled water.



Paneer, SMP and cream… pic.twitter.com/jbou4RJFE8 — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) August 25, 2026

According to officials, the milk was allegedly being diluted using skimmed milk powder and chilled water. Around 15 people have reportedly been booked in connection with the case, and FIRs have been registered against the accused.