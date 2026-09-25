FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Mumbai’s Ganesh Visarjan Procession Begins, Trump-Xi Summit Ends'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Traffic Restrictions, Road Closures & No-Parking Zones Across City For Anant Chaturdashi; Check Details
Mumbai will observe Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, with thousands of Ganpati idols set for immersion across the city. (Read more...)
2. 'Pakistan-Armed Terrorists Drove Out Kashmiri Pandits': India Hits Back At Pakistan At UNHRC | VIDEO
India’s Kshitij Tyagi hit back at Pakistan at the UNHRC, accusing it of raising Kashmir and minority issues while overlooking its own record. (Read more...)
3. Who Are Kamaljeet And Suruchi Singh? Indian Shooting Duo Bring Gold Medal Honours At Asian Games 2026
It is the first Asian Games medal for both Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh, who have both endured personal setbacks before finishing on the podium in Aichi-Nagoya. (Read more...)
4. Trump-Xi Summit: Key Takeaways As US-China Rivalry Persists Despite Warmer Ties
The Trump-Xi summit delivered a temporary trade reprieve but no broad breakthrough in US-China relations. (Read more...)
5. New UPI MDR From October 15, Know- Will Indians Pay Extra While Using UPI In 11 Foreign Countries?
India’s new UPI MDR framework could extend to 11 overseas markets, but tourists, students and consumers using UPI abroad will continue to pay no MDR. (Read more...)
India’s new UPI MDR framework could extend to 11 overseas markets. |
6. Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja & Other Idols To Receive Grand Pushpavrushti Tribute By Shroff Building Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
The Lalbaug tradition, dating back to 1970, features a mechanical floral installation inspired by his Jiretop. The tableau will shower flowers on passing idols, including Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja, during the grand procession. (Read more...)
7. IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Sahil Wakode Told Female Friend He Regretted Cheating During Exam Before Death, Say Cops
IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode reportedly spoke to a female friend and expressed regret after being caught allegedly copying during an exam on September 18, hours before his death. (Read more...)
IIT-Bombay Faculty March In Support Of Dean Suryanarayana Doolla Amid Student Suicide Row | Video | IANS
8. Who Is Nisarga Adhikary? 19-Year-Old Indian Cybersecurity Researcher Added To US DOJ Hall of Fame
The self-taught researcher identified the vulnerability using custom scripts and disclosed it through official channels, following ethical hacking practices. (Read more...)
9. 'You Say Polls Are Rigged, Yet Contest Them': Abhijeet Dipke Questions Opposition Parties
Comparing elections to a fixed cricket match, he questioned political parties’ continued participation. (Read more...)
10. The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Has Its Heart At The Right Place, But Weak Narration Makes It A Strictly One-Time Watch Movie
The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has hit the big screens. So, is the film worth your time and money? (Read more...)