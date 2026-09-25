FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Mumbai’s Ganesh Visarjan Procession Begins, Trump-Xi Summit Ends'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Traffic Restrictions, Road Closures & No-Parking Zones Across City For Anant Chaturdashi; Check Details

Mumbai will observe Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, with thousands of Ganpati idols set for immersion across the city. (Read more...)

🔸In view of the #AnantChaturdashi celebrations on 25 September 2026 across Mumbai City and its suburbs, extensive police bandobast has been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.Mumbaikars are requested to cooperate with police personnel, remain alert in crowded areas, report any unattended or unidentified objects to the authorities, and contact 100, 112 or 103 in case of an emergency.🔸२५ सप्टेंबर रोजी मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात साजऱ्या होणाऱ्या अनंत चतुर्दशी या उत्सवासाठी नागरिकांच्या सुरक्षेच्या दृष्टीने मुंबई पोलिसांकडून चोख बंदोबस्ताची आखणी करण्यात आली आहे.उत्सवाच्या काळात नागरिकांनी गर्दीच्या ठिकाणी सावध राहावे, पोलीस यंत्रणेला सहकार्य करावे आणि बेवारस अथवा संशयास्पद वस्तू आढळल्यास तात्काळ पोलिसांना माहिती द्यावी. तसेच आपत्कालीन मदतीसाठी १००, ११२ किंवा १०३ वर संपर्क साधावा.#Ganeshotsav2026 — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 23, 2026

2. 'Pakistan-Armed Terrorists Drove Out Kashmiri Pandits': India Hits Back At Pakistan At UNHRC | VIDEO

India’s Kshitij Tyagi hit back at Pakistan at the UNHRC, accusing it of raising Kashmir and minority issues while overlooking its own record. (Read more...)

⚠️🇵🇰🇮🇳India strongly HITS BACK at Pakistan at the UN.



"Kashmiri Pandits were driven from their homes by TERRORISTS Pakistan armed, trained & sent across the border."



"Those same terrorists have since killed Kashmiris of every faith, including Muslims." pic.twitter.com/dQpwdefR36 — Somnath Banerjee (@Somnath34236663) September 24, 2026

3. Who Are Kamaljeet And Suruchi Singh? Indian Shooting Duo Bring Gold Medal Honours At Asian Games 2026

It is the first Asian Games medal for both Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh, who have both endured personal setbacks before finishing on the podium in Aichi-Nagoya. (Read more...)

📸 FROM THE GOLDEN MOMENT! 🇮🇳🥇



A closer look at the moment Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh made history at Asian Games 2026.



The Indian duo delivered a 484.6 to win Gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, setting a new Asian Record in the process.



Here are the… pic.twitter.com/R3rIlLBhCS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 25, 2026

4. Trump-Xi Summit: Key Takeaways As US-China Rivalry Persists Despite Warmer Ties

The Trump-Xi summit delivered a temporary trade reprieve but no broad breakthrough in US-China relations. (Read more...)

5. New UPI MDR From October 15, Know- Will Indians Pay Extra While Using UPI In 11 Foreign Countries?

India’s new UPI MDR framework could extend to 11 overseas markets, but tourists, students and consumers using UPI abroad will continue to pay no MDR. (Read more...)

India’s new UPI MDR framework could extend to 11 overseas markets. |

6. Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja & Other Idols To Receive Grand Pushpavrushti Tribute By Shroff Building Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The Lalbaug tradition, dating back to 1970, features a mechanical floral installation inspired by his Jiretop. The tableau will shower flowers on passing idols, including Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja, during the grand procession. (Read more...)

7. IIT Bombay Student Suicide Case: Sahil Wakode Told Female Friend He Regretted Cheating During Exam Before Death, Say Cops

IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode reportedly spoke to a female friend and expressed regret after being caught allegedly copying during an exam on September 18, hours before his death. (Read more...)

IIT-Bombay Faculty March In Support Of Dean Suryanarayana Doolla Amid Student Suicide Row | Video | IANS

8. Who Is Nisarga Adhikary? 19-Year-Old Indian Cybersecurity Researcher Added To US DOJ Hall of Fame

The self-taught researcher identified the vulnerability using custom scripts and disclosed it through official channels, following ethical hacking practices. (Read more...)

🚨 19-year-old Indian Nisarga Adhikary hacked the US Department of Justice, 🔥🔥🔥



Found a critical security flaw and earned a spot in US DoJ Hall of Fame,



Earlier, He flagged security flaws in CBSE’s OSM system. pic.twitter.com/YpETPm5sMG — India Plus (@india_plus_) September 24, 2026

9. 'You Say Polls Are Rigged, Yet Contest Them': Abhijeet Dipke Questions Opposition Parties

Comparing elections to a fixed cricket match, he questioned political parties’ continued participation. (Read more...)

For opposition:



Yes, elections are being rigged. But when you continue to participate in rigged elections, you legitimise these elections and help maintain the illusion that they are free and fair.



Maybe you keep contesting because you fear that if you don’t, you will stop… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 25, 2026

10. The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Has Its Heart At The Right Place, But Weak Narration Makes It A Strictly One-Time Watch Movie

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has hit the big screens. So, is the film worth your time and money? (Read more...)