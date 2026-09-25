Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Traffic Restrictions, Road Closures & No-Parking Zones Across City For Anant Chaturdashi; Check Details | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai is gearing up for Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, September 25, with thousands of Ganpati idols set to be immersed across the city. Large crowds are expected along major procession routes and at immersion spots, including Girgaon Chowpatty, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to impose several restrictions to manage traffic and ensure the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

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Traffic Restrictions In Mumbai

Traffic management plans have been prepared under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Authorities have warned that parking near immersion ghat entrances, service roads and the northbound and southbound lanes of the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) could lead to severe congestion and obstruct ambulances and fire tenders.

In the Sakinaka Traffic Division, no-parking restrictions have been imposed for all vehicles on both carriageways of the JVLR between the L&T Flyover and IIT Market Gate during Ganesh immersion days.

Meanwhile, in the Ghatkopar Traffic Division, the movement of heavy vehicles on both carriageways of the JVLR will be restricted to maintain traffic flow.

Heavy vehicles approaching the JVLR from the Eastern Express Highway will have to continue on the Eastern Express Highway. Similarly, heavy vehicles approaching from the Western Express Highway will have to continue on the Western Express Highway.

Road Closures In Lalbaug, Kalachowki

Several roads in the Lalbaug and Kalachowki areas will remain closed for 24 hours, as required, from September 14 to September 25 due to large crowds during Ganeshotsav. Dr B.A. Road's southbound stretch between Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) and Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) will remain closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists travelling towards CSMT can use the Lalbaug flyover or alternate routes via Currey Road, N.M. Joshi Road and Chinchpokli.

Mahadeo Palav Marg between Shingate Master Chowk and Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk will also remain closed. Vehicles travelling from Sane Guruji Marg towards Dr B.A. Road will not be allowed to take a right turn at Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk.

Restrictions have also been imposed on Dattaram Lad Road between Udipi Hotel and Shantaram Pujare Chowk, Ganesh Nagar Lane (Chivda Galli), Dinshaw Petit Lane and Dr S.S. Rao Road between Sadashiv Gopal Naik Chowk and Lalbaug Police Chowki.

Emergency vehicles and vehicles belonging to verified local residents will be allowed on Ganesh Nagar Lane, Dinshaw Petit Lane and Dr S.S. Rao Road. However, no vehicles will be permitted on Dattaram Lad Marg.

No-Parking Zones

No-parking restrictions will remain in force for 24 hours from September 14 to September 25 on several roads, including both directions of Dr B.A. Road between Bharat Mata Junction and Bawla Compound Junction, Sane Guruji Marg, Dattaram Lad Marg, Ganesh Nagar Lane, Dinshaw Petit Lane, Barrister Nath Pai Road, G.D. Ambekar Road, Dr S.S. Rao Road, Anant Malvankar Marg, Shree Sai Baba Marg, T.B. Kadam Road, Dattaram Khamkar Marg, Tanaji Malusare Marg, Jijibhai Lane and Mahadeo Palav Marg.

Over 22,000 Police Personnel Deployed

Mumbai Police have made extensive security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, with more than 22,000 personnel expected to be deployed across the city. The deployment will include personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be stationed at strategic locations. Major immersion sites and Ganpati procession routes will remain under heightened security as Mumbai witnesses the final and one of the busiest days of Ganeshotsav 2026.