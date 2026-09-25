Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026 LIVE: Mumbai Braces For Mega Immersion Procession Of Its Most Revered Bappa; Watch Here

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness one of the biggest Ganpati immersion processions of the year on Friday as Lalbaugcha Raja embarks on his traditional visarjan journey, with thousands of devotees expected to line the streets as the idol makes its way from Lalbaug to Girgaon Chowpatty. The Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan procession will also be broadcast live through multiple channels, including the mandal's official YouTube channel, allowing devotees to follow the journey from home.

According to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the procession will begin at 9 am today. A ceremonial puja will be performed at 10 am, followed by the Uttar Puja. The main immersion procession is scheduled to begin at 12 noon. At around 1 pm, the idol is expected to reach the main entrance of the Lalbaug pandal, where a special salute will be accorded to the Mumbai Police.

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Route

The procession will begin from Lalbaug Market and proceed via Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, passing Bharatmata Cinema, Lalbaug Police Chowky and the main Lalbaug entrance.

From there, the procession will move towards Shroff Building, followed by Chinchpokli Bridge, Byculla Railway Station and Hindustan Masjid. It will then proceed towards the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters, where fire engines will sound their sirens as part of the traditional salute.

The procession will then pass through Khada Parsi, Two Tanks, Kumbharwada, Sutar Galli, Madhav Baug, V.P. Road and Prarthana Samaj, before reaching Girgaon Chowpatty. The idol will then be taken to the civic body's reception point at Girgaon Chowpatty before being moved onto the immersion raft.

Expected Timings Of Mega Procession

Lalbaugcha Raja is expected to reach Chinchpokli Railway Bridge between 2 pm and 3 pm, followed by Bakri Adda in Byculla between 4 pm and 5 pm. The procession is expected to reach the Byculla Station area between 6 pm and 7 pm, before moving towards Khada Parsi and the Fire Brigade headquarters. The expected halt there is between 7 pm and 9 pm. At Two Tanks (Gol Deool), the procession is expected between 10 pm and midnight.

The idol is then expected to proceed towards the Opera House Bridge, covering the CP Tank, Prarthana Samaj and S.V.P. Road stretches between 2 am and 4 am on September 26. Lalbaugcha Raja is expected to reach Girgaon Chowpatty between 5 am and 7 am on September 26, with the final immersion ceremony scheduled to begin after 8 am.

Over 22,000 Police Personnel On Duty

Mumbai Police have made extensive security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, with more than 22,000 police personnel expected to be deployed across the city. The security deployment will also include personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will be stationed at strategic locations. Major immersion sites and procession routes will remain under heightened security as Mumbai prepares for the final and most crowded day of Ganeshotsav 2026.