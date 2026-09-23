Mumbai Ganpati Immersion 2026: Over 22,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed, AI And Drones To Monitor Crowds

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Kumar Sharma during a media briefing on the preparations made by the Mumbai Police for the upcoming Ganesh Visarjan at police headquarters in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: More than 22,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to maintain law and order during the Ganpati idol immersion processions.

The Mumbai Police will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for route management and to monitor traffic-related updates. Drones will also be deployed to keep a close watch on crowds and sensitive areas.

Security Deployment

Companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), four companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be deployed across the city.

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Transport Arrangements

Mumbai Police Commissioner Manoj Sharma has requested the railway authorities and Metro administration to consider operating services round-the-clock to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience while travelling during the immersion processions.

The police have appealed to Mumbaikars not to pay heed to rumours and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

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