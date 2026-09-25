Who Are Kamaljeet And Suruchi Singh? Indian Shooting Duo Bring Gold Medal Honours At Asian Games 2026

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India’s Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet delivered a stunning performance to clinch gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. The duo held their nerve under immense pressure, firing an Asian-record 484.6 in the final to surpass the previous mark of 481.3. South Korea took silver with 478.0, while Iran secured bronze with 415.8.

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Who Are Kamaljeet And Suruchi Singh?

Suruchi Singh has rapidly established herself as one of India’s leading young shooters, building an impressive medal record across major international competitions. In 2025 alone, she won individual gold medals at the World Cups in Buenos Aires, Munich and Lima, followed by another gold at the World Cup Final in Doha, while also contributing to India’s mixed-team success in Lima. Her consistency continued in 2026, with a team gold and individual silver at the Asian Championships in New Delhi before also built a strong international record, with medals at both the World Championships and Asian Championships.

She won team bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Baku and followed it with team silver at the 2025 World Championships in Cairo, underlining his steady progress at the highest level. In 2026, he added team gold and individual silver at the Asian Championships in New Delhi, before she teamed up with Kamaljeet to win mixed-team gold at the Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya.

Kamaljeet meanwhile has also built a strong international record, with medals at both the World Championships and Asian Championships. He won team bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Baku and followed it with team silver at the 2025 World Championships in Cairo, underlining his steady progress at the highest level.

In 2026, he added team gold and individual silver at the Asian Championships in New Delhi, before producing another gold-medal performance alongside Suruchi at the Asian Games.

Unexpected partnership

The gold-medal-winning partnership of Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet was not the combination India had originally planned for the Asian Games. Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve was initially named as Suruchi’s partner, but a last-minute change was made after the men’s 10m air pistol qualification.

Kedarling had struggled in qualification while Kamaljeet emerged as India’s best performer with 580 points, finishing ninth and missing the individual final by just one point. Kedarling, meanwhile, finished 35th with 568 points, prompting the National Rifle Association of India to bring Kamaljeet into the mixed-team pairing with Suruchi.