The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Has Its Heart At The Right Place, But Weak Narration Makes It A Strictly One-Time Watch Movie

The Vvaan Review |

Title: The Vvaan

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia

Direction: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Where to watch: In theatres

Ratings: 2.5 stars

The Vvaan Review: Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for directing shows like Permanent Roommates and Panchayat, has made his Bollywood directorial debut with The Vvaan, which hit the big screens today (September 25, 2026). The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, and it created a decent pre-release buzz. So, is The Vvaan worth your time and money? Read on to find out...

The movie revolves around Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia), who stay in Mumbai, but they hail from a village called Devanchal. For the celebration of Chhath Puja and a land matter, Rishi and Mamta come to Devanchal. There's a temple of Van Devi in a jungle in the village, where no one is allowed to go after sunset. What's the secret behind it? Is there really some mystery in the forest or is it people's superstition?

The Vvaan is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak. On paper, the story and the screenplay of the film would have been fantastic, but Deepak has failed to convert it into an engaging movie. The first half of the film falls flat, apart from a few comedy scenes that make us laugh out loud. There are a couple of scenes that should have kept you on the edge of your seat, but the adrenaline rush is missing. Also, while a dramatic scene is going on, one dialogue comes in and makes it a light-hearted moment, and that breaks the flow.

In the second half, the movie becomes better, but the makers should have concentrated on the drama part and not included the unnecessary comedy scenes. The Vvaan picks up very well in the last 30-40 minutes and keeps us hooked to the screen. But, before the pre-climax and climax portions, the movie is just good in bits and parts.

What impresses us most is that the religious part is shown wonderfully! The whole portion of Chhath Puja is done so well that it is very soothing to the eyes.

After watching the trailer, one thing that received a negative response was the VFX. But, when you watch the movie on the big screens, it is visually stunning and even the VFX is impressive. Manu Anand's cinematography is good, but Nitin Baid's editing could have been better.

The Vvaan Review - Actors' Performance

Sidharth Malhotra shines in the film, and he has performed very well. The actor is known for his good looks, but this time he will grab your attention with his act as well.

Tamannaah Bhatia is looking gorgeous in the film, and has given a good performance. The character required a subtlety and the actress got that perfectly to the screen.

Also, Sidharth and Tamannaah look good together on the big screens, and their chemistry is impressive. Their dance moves in Thummak Thummak are amazing.

When it comes to supporting cast, Maniesh Paul steals the show with his fantastic comic timing. Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni, are good in their respective roles. Sunil Grover, who plays the antagonist, fails to impress. The character didn't suit him. A special mention to veteran actress Sulabha Arya; she is fantastic in the movie.

The Vvaan Review - Music

The songs of The Vvaan are good. Chhathi Maiya and Thummaak Thummak will surely leave a mark. But, the background score could have been better.

The Vvaan Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!