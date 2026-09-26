FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Mumbai Bids Adieu To Lalbaugcha Raja, Congo Plane Crash Kills 14'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Exact Moment Of Lalbaugcha Raja’s Immersion In The Arabian Sea, Mumbai Says 'Pudcha Varshi Lavkar Ya' | VIDEO

Mumbai bids an emotional farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja as Bappa reaches Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion. (Read more...)

2. Team India's Golden Glory! Women's Kabaddi Team Overcomes Iran 37-34 In Final At Asian Games 2026

The Indian side held its nerve in a closely fought contest to overcome a determined Iranian challenge. (Read more...)

WE ARE ASIAN GAMES CHAMPION! 🏆🥹 pic.twitter.com/Po0KyQyv1X — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 26, 2026

3. President Donald Trump Rejects Iran’s 7-Day Ceasefire Plan As US Strikes Could Resume After November Midterms

US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal, with the Wall Street Journal saying he expects US bombing of Iran to resume after November’s midterm elections. (Read more...)

🇺🇸🇮🇷🇺🇳 U.S. President Donald Trump on Iran:



“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the… pic.twitter.com/OzmIRQzNQC — Political Pen (@politicalpen_) September 22, 2026

4. Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill Fight? Viral Video Of Duo Going Face-To-Face Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st ODI

A video of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill going face-to-face during India's practice session ahead of the first ODI against West Indies has gone viral. (Read more...)

5. Travel Nightmare! Stone Smashes Mumbai-Bound Duronto Express Window, Glass Shatters, 4 Passengers Injured | VIDEO

A stone allegedly hurled at a Mumbai-bound Duronto Express shattered the window of an AC 3-tier coach, with four passengers reportedly injured in the incident. (Read more...)

6. India & France Step Up EPR Nuclear Cooperation With Focus On Supply Chain Localisation

India and France discussed deploying EPR nuclear technology in India, localising the nuclear supply chain and expanding cooperation on pumped hydro storage. (Read more...)

Secretary (Power) Shri Pankaj Agarwal met Mr. Bernard Fontana, Chairman & CEO, EDF (France), in New Delhi to discuss the deployment of EPR technology, India’s evolving regulatory framework for the nuclear power sector, and cooperation on pumped hydro storage projects. pic.twitter.com/8ELOd48KZG — Ministry of Power (@MinOfPower) September 25, 2026

7. FPJ Exclusive | From A Devastating Crash To Chasing Asian Games Glory: Cyclist Meenakshi Rohilla's Remarkable Journey Of Grit And Resilience

Meenakshi Rohilla’s journey from athletics to cycling began during rehabilitation after an injury in 2019. (Read more...)

8. Who Is Petal Gahlot The Indian Diplomat Who Hit Back At Shehbaz Sharif Over Kashmir, Terrorism At UNGCA?

An IFS officer, Gahlot has previously represented India at the UN on similar issues. (Read more...)

Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan taught India a lesson.



Then he goes on to claim that Trump’s intervention saved lakhs of lives.



That Indian guy’s reaction represents every sane person’s reaction. 😹 pic.twitter.com/uecVpKbK6s — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) September 25, 2026

9. Congo Plane Crash Kills 14 Including Two Senior Military Officials On Flight From Kikwit To Kinshasa | Video

At least 14 people, including two senior Congolese military officials, were killed after a plane travelling from Kikwit to Kinshasa crashed in Kenge following a reported technical fault. (Read more...)

OVER DOZEN DEAD after PLANE CRASH in DR CONGO



AMONG 14 KILLED: Head of military court, and auditor general of armed forces



FIERY WRECKAGE and DEBRIS strewn ACROSS CRASH SITE pic.twitter.com/Hw36wJhoG0 — RT (@RT_com) September 25, 2026

10. 'Simply Wearing A T-Shirt Is Not Enough: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's REACTS To Preity Zinta's Viral 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' Tee

While thanking her gesture, Mundhe stressed that symbolic support alone is insufficient. (Read more...)