Team India's Golden Glory! Women's Kabaddi Team Overcomes Iran 37-34 In Final At Asian Games 2026

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The Indian women’s kabaddi team secured the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Iran 37-34 in a thrilling Women’s Team gold medal match in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The defending champions held their nerve in a closely fought contest to overcome a determined Iranian side and add another Asian Games title to their impressive record.

India entered the final with strong momentum after producing a dominant run throughout the tournament. The defending champions had earlier defeated Bangladesh 42-21 in their opening Group A fixture before overcoming Iran 37-23 in the group stage. They then stormed into the final with a commanding 48-24 victory over Nepal in the semi-final.

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The gold medal clash against Iran proved to be a far tighter contest than their earlier group-stage meeting. With the stakes significantly higher, both teams battled hard for every point as India looked to maintain their grip on the women’s kabaddi title. Iran, meanwhile, entered the contest determined to challenge the defending champions after previously denying India gold in the 2018 Asian Games final.

India ultimately managed to hold off the Iranian challenge, finishing the contest with a 37-34 victory. The three-point margin underlined the intensity of the final, with the Indian team showing composure when it mattered most to secure the gold medal.

The triumph further strengthens India’s remarkable record in women’s kabaddi at the Asian Games. The Indian women had won gold at the 2010, 2014 and 2022 editions, while Iran had ended their title-winning run in the 2018 final. With another victory over Iran in the 2026 gold medal match, India have once again emerged as Asian Games champions in women’s kabaddi.