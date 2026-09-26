Travel Nightmare! Stone Smashes Mumbai-Bound Duronto Express Window, Glass Shatters, 4 Passengers Injured | VIDEO

Passengers aboard a Mumbai-bound Duronto Express had a frightening experience after a stone allegedly hurled at the moving train smashed the window of an AC 3-tier coach. A video of the incident, shared on Instagram, captures the moment the stone strikes and shatters the glass, leaving passengers shaken.

The video was posted around September 25 by Instagram user @aesthetetraveller, who described the incident as a serious safety concern for passengers travelling on Indian Railways.

According to the post, four of the passenger’s friends were injured after the stone hit the window. Families with young children were also seated on both sides of the compartment at the time of the incident.

‘Relieved The Stone Hit Our Window’

Describing the frightening experience, the passenger said they were relieved that the stone struck their window, as the consequences could have been much worse had it hit someone directly or shattered into the compartment.

“What happened was not just about a broken window,” the post said, stressing how quickly a routine train journey could turn dangerous.

The passenger also questioned railway safety and called for stronger protective measures and accountability, asking whether passengers can really feel safe while travelling by train.

The post urged authorities to take the issue seriously, calling for better safety measures, accountability and greater passenger security.

Passengers React To Stone-Pelting Video

The video has also drawn reactions from social media users, with some speculating about where the incident may have taken place and expressing concern over stone-pelting incidents targeting trains.

One commenter suggested that the incident could have happened on the Bihar side, while another reacted with a brief comment about the possible identity or motive of those allegedly responsible.

The account also tagged Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Nagpur Police in connection with the post, although the exact location of the incident has not been independently established from the video."

No Official Comment Yet

The train reportedly stopped for inspection following the incident. The account's post claims that four people were injured, although another description accompanying the footage states that there were no serious injuries.

The incident has not been independently verified, and Indian Railways has not yet issued an official comment on the reported stone-pelting incident.