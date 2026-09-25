Gautam Adani & West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Lay Foundation Stone For 2,000-Bed Adani Arogya Mandir In Kolkata | Video | X / @gautam_adani

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari along with Gautam Adani on Thursday had laid the foundation stone for a 2,000-bed Adani Arogya Mandir at Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub, New Town.

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Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said that the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality ‘Adani Arogya Mandir’ which will also give jobs to 10000 people.

“Two MoUs have been signed with the Adani group. The final vision is not just a hospital campus, but it will be a fully integrated healthcare city. Nowhere in India is there a hospital of this high standard. The hospital will give a big boost to medical tourism. Out of 2000 beds, 1000 beds will be kept to serve the economically weaker section of the people. This group will also reconstruct Writers’ building,” said Adhikari.

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Slamming the previous state governments, the Chief Minister stated that Bengal has lost its glory during 34 years of Left Front regime and then Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

Adani while addressing the gathering mentioned that Adani Arogya Mandir will be a non-profit medical institution.

Adani also said that his group will also support the restoration of the Writers’ Building, reconstruct Kumartuli ghat in north Kolkata and will take initiatives to showcase Kolkata’s Durga Puja to the world.

Adani also announced that the group expects to invest more than Rs 11 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 across several sectors including ports and power generations, bridges etc.

Notably, before laying the foundation stone, Gautam Adani offered prayers at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata. After laying the foundation stone, Adani held a closed door meeting with the Chief Minister at ‘Soujanya’.

Referring to Mundra in Gujarat which is the group's first ‘Karmabhumi to West’, Adani said that he wants Bengal to be second ‘Karmabhumi in the East’.