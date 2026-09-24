Ajit Bharti's Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi HC In SC-ST Act Case Over Chandrashekhar Azad Remarks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti in a case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court also dismissed his plea after finding it not maintainable.

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According to a report by Bar & Bench, Justice Saurabh Banerjee observed during the hearing that a prima facie offence was made out against Bharti. The court noted that there is a statutory bar on granting anticipatory bail in cases registered under the SC/ST Act.

About case

The case stems from certain remarks allegedly made by Bharti about Chandrashekhar Azad, MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina constituency. Following the remarks, an FIR was registered against the YouTuber under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

The court noted that Bharti has been booked under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act.

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Section 3(1)(r) deals with intentionally insulting or intimidating a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe with the intent to humiliate them. Section 3(1)(s) pertains to abusing a member of an SC or ST community by using a caste name in public view.

The High Court's decision came while hearing Bharti's plea seeking protection from arrest in connection with the FIR.