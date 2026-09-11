Khade Hanuman Temple Issue Be Solved On Pattern Of Bhopal Mosque: Uma Bharti | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the shifting of Khade Hanuman Temple.

She wrote that when the civic body had widened the road outside the Kamlapati Park in Bhopal, the mosque in that place remained unscathed.

The government had to change the plan to build the road, she wrote, adding that faith and development should go hand in hand, and the issue of Ujjain Hanuman Temple should be resolved, keeping that in mind.

''Since you are from Ujjain, you must be thinking about the solution to the Khade Hanuman Temple issue,'' she wrote.

The work to shift the Hanuman Temple near Sati Gate in Ujjain has begun. But after demolishing the boundary wall when the administration tried to remove the idol, they failed. It was too heavy for them to lift.

But the officials of the district administration said they did not make any effort to remove the idol.

As soon as residents came to know that the officials failed to shake the idol, the number of people visiting the area increased.

Now, Uma Bharti's letter on shifting the idol may heat up the issue.