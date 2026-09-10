1,100 Acres Of Vacant, Encroached BHEL Land To Be Monetised In Phases, City Forest Also Planned In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monetisation of around 1,100 acre of vacant and encroached BHEL land in Bhopal will be carried out in phases, according to a decision taken at a recent high-level meeting convened by the urban department.

It was also decided that a nominated institute will work in an integrated manner right from the project draft till its final implementation and monetisation.

As the identified land is situated in the middle of the city, one portion of it would be developed as a city forest.

Of the proceeds from the land monetisation, 50% could be used by BHEL and the remaining 50% by the state government.

The urban administration department will have the entire right to take action for land use, FAR and land industry so that maximum income could be received from the aforesaid land.

All these works would be done with the consent of the state government and Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.

It was also decided that the land available for monetisation could be transferred to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), through which development projects would be planned and implemented.

The meeting was chaired by additional chief secretary, urban department, Sanjay Dubey and attended by chief managing director, BHEL, K Sadashiv Murli, executive director (HR), BHEL New Delhi, M Shridhar, BHEL Bhopal executive director PK Upadhyay and Bhopal collector Karmveer Sharma.