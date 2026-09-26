FPJ Exclusive | From A Devastating Crash To Chasing Asian Games Glory: Cyclist Meenakshi Rohilla's Remarkable Journey Of Grit And Resilience

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Indian cyclist Meenakshi Rohilla is set to represent the country at the Asian Games 2026, completing a remarkable journey that began with cycling being introduced to her as part of rehabilitation. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rohilla revealed that she initially had no interest in sports, but took up cycling after an injury while competing in athletics. She participated in a state-level cycling competition in 2019 and soon realised she could pursue the sport professionally.

However, her journey has been far from easy. Multiple crashes and injuries, including a frightening incident at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, tested her physically and mentally. Rohilla opened up about battling fear and setbacks while continuing to fight her way back. She has since won four Asia Cup gold medals and a bronze at the Asian Championships.

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1. Could you tell us a little about your childhood and background? What was Meenakshi like before cycling became such an important part of her life?

I didn’t have any interest in sports. It was my father’s dream, and yes, he fulfilled his wish through me. Cycling became a part of my rehabilitation in 2019, and now, cycling has become a part of my life.

2. How did you first get introduced to cycling, and what made you decide to pursue it professionally?

Before cycling, I used to do athletics. During a competition, I suffered an injury, and the doctors recommended cycling as part of my rehabilitation. Slowly, I became more and more involved in cycling, and today, cycling has become a major part of my life.

3. When did you realise that cycling could become more than just a sport for you and that you could represent India at the international level?

In 2019, I participated in a state-level competition just to test myself. I got a good result, so I decided to pursue cycling further. Later, I realised that I could go a long way in the sport.

4. How did your family react when you decided to take up cycling seriously? How important has their support been throughout your journey?

I am nothing without my family. They have always been there for me, no matter what the situation. Whatever I am today is because of them. I must say that I am a little more blessed than others because I have the best family members.

5. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in the early years of your cycling career?

I think if we don’t face hard or big challenges, then success doesn’t feel as rewarding. In cycling, I have faced a lot of challenges, including crashes during events that left me injured and mentally broken. But somehow, I managed to overcome them and learned that everything is a part of a sportsperson’s life.

6. You have won four gold medals at the Asia Cup and a bronze at the Asian Championships. When you look back at these achievements, which one holds the most special place in your heart and why?

All my victories have a special place in my heart because I put in a lot of hard work to reach those podiums.

7. You have experienced some difficult moments in your career, including the crash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. How did that incident affect you mentally and physically?

I must say that after that crash, I changed a lot. I am still scared during some races, but somehow, I am dealing with the situation and getting better. Sometimes, I just stop because I still have fear from what happened.

8. How difficult was it to get back on the bike and compete again after such a frightening experience?

After all the crashes, it’s really hard to get back into shape. Sometimes, I even lose track, but at the end of the day, I chose this path, so I have to keep fighting.

9. What does your current training routine look like as you prepare for a major competition? How many hours do you typically spend on the bike?

I spend around five to six hours training every day.

10. How important is gym and strength-and-conditioning work in your preparation as a track cyclist?

The gym is my favourite part of my training routine, and I have really enjoyed it so far. Of course, it is one of the main pillars of cycling because we need strength to pedal and handle the gears.

11. What does your diet and nutrition routine look like during an intense training period? Are there any foods or meals that you particularly rely on?

I am a vegetarian, so sometimes it is difficult to get enough protein, but I am managing it through some research and by discussing my diet with my coaches and support staff. I am also a little picky about food, so I prefer to prepare my own meals.

12. What was your reaction after being selected for the Asian Games?

Well, it was a really great day for me. One of my dreams came true, and I felt that all my hard work had finally paid off.

13. The Asian Games brings together some of the strongest cycling nations in the continent. How are you preparing to deal with the quality of competition and the pressure of the occasion?

So, I am focusing on myself and giving my 100 per cent in each and every training session. All I can do is keep working hard and give my best. The rest is up to my luck.

14. What do you expect the atmosphere at the Asian Games to be like? Have you thought about what it will feel like to compete in Japan while representing India?

It’s really a proud moment for me to have this honour in my life. I am also getting a lot of positive energy from Indians, which gives me more hope and encouragement.

15. Does wearing the Indian jersey at a major multi-sport event bring additional pressure, or does it give you extra motivation?

I can’t say it’s pressure. According to me, it’s a responsibility to wear it. If people think it’s pressure, I believe they would also feel the same responsibility because I’m sure they would understand what it means to represent the country.

16. Have you set yourself a specific target for the Asian Games? Is winning a medal the main goal, or are you approaching it race by race?

My main goal for the Asian Games is to focus on giving my best. If I start thinking about winning a medal, it can turn into pressure, and then I may not be able to perform at my best.

17. What would an Asian Games medal mean to you personally, especially after everything you have experienced in your career?

I personally think it’s a life-changing platform for a sportsperson.

18. What would you tell a young girl from a small town or village who dreams of becoming a professional cyclist but is unsure whether she can make a career out of the sport?

I want to tell them to come forward and prove themselves because all women have the potential to make it possible. Also, don’t lose hope or faith during hard times. When we are on the path to success, we have to face every situation, whether it’s a loss or a win. So, never stop. Just keep going and keep doing your best.

19. Who has been the biggest influence on your career so far, and what is the most valuable lesson they have taught you?

My father always used to tell me that I have potential, and I have seen him start from zero many times in life. I have had many experiences in my life, but one of the hardest things has been not having our own house. Since childhood, I have seen people being admired because of their big houses, so I want to build a big house for my family.

20. Outside cycling, what does Meenakshi enjoy doing? What do you do to relax and switch off from training and competition?

Outside cycling, I love cooking. It’s actually one of my dreams to open a restaurant someday. For now, I cook quite often, mainly because I find it relaxing.

21. Finally, what message would you like to give the Indian fans who will be watching and supporting you during your Asian Games campaign?

My message to everyone who supports me is that I am very grateful for your blessings. I’ll always give my best every single day.