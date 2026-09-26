India & France Step Up EPR Nuclear Cooperation With Focus On Supply Chain Localisation | X / @MinOfPower

New Delhi: India and France on Friday discussed the proposed deployment of European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) technology in India, along with localisation of the nuclear supply chain and cooperation on pumped hydro storage projects, the Ministry of Power said.

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Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal held talks in New Delhi with Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of French energy company EDF, to review ongoing engagement on the proposed deployment of EPR reactors in India.

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“The discussions centred on the deployment of EPR technology, India's regulatory reforms for the nuclear sector, cooperation on pumped hydro storage projects, and the way forward for a robust, mutually beneficial partnership,” the ministry said in its release.

EDF also briefed the Indian side about its efforts to develop a domestic ecosystem and supply chain for nuclear projects.

“EDF apprised the Indian side of its efforts to build an ecosystem and supply chain in India for large-scale localization,” the ministry said.

It added that EDF reiterated that “a sizeable programme with multiple nuclear reactors would give suppliers confidence and enable economies of scale by leveraging Indian industry's capabilities.”

Agarwal also briefed the French delegation on progress in finalising India’s regulatory framework for nuclear power, including the Draft SHANTI - Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India - Rules and Regulations.

The draft rules have been placed by the Department of Atomic Energy in the public domain for stakeholder consultation.

“The Rules provide for a streamlined, time-bound licensing framework and enable participation of private and foreign partners in India's nuclear power programme,” the ministry said.

The two sides also discussed cooperation on pumped hydro storage projects, building on the proposed NTPC-EDF joint venture in this area.

Officials from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of External Affairs, Central Electricity Authority, NTPC Limited and NPCIL attended the meeting from the Indian side, while EDF and the Embassy of France in India were represented from the French side.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)