JSW Energy Secures Equipment For 3,200 MW Salboni Project, Places 1,600 MW Phase-II Order With Toshiba JSW

JSW Energy secures turbine-generators for its entire 3,200 MW Salboni project. | Image: JSW Energy (Representative)

Mumbai: JSW Energy has secured turbine-generator equipment for its entire 3,200 MW Salboni Thermal Power Project in West Bengal after placing a fresh 1,600 MW Phase-II order with Toshiba JSW Power Systems.

JSW Thermal Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has entered into a contract with associate company Toshiba JSW for procuring two steam turbine generators of 800 MW each.

Equipment Orders Completed

The latest contract completes placement of turbine-generator equipment orders for the entire Salboni project, comprising four units of 800 MW each.

JSW Energy had earlier placed orders for two 800 MW turbine-generator units for Phase I of the project. The earlier order was announced in January 2026.

The turbine-generator package will be manufactured and supplied in accordance with the project's construction schedule. The company expects the arrangement to support timely completion and commissioning.

JSW Energy said sourcing key equipment through an associate company should strengthen supply-chain certainty, improve execution coordination and reduce risks linked to equipment shortages.

Thermal Capacity Expands

JSW Energy currently has 5,958 MW of installed thermal generation capacity and another 5,000 MW under construction. This includes 3,200 MW at Salboni and 1,800 MW at JSW Mahanadi Power Company.

Joint Managing Director and CEO Sharad Mahendra said the second contract with Toshiba JSW secures the complete turbine-generator requirement for Salboni, which is the company's largest single-location thermal asset.

The company expects Salboni to provide reliable baseload electricity alongside India's growing renewable energy capacity.

30 GW Target By 2030

JSW Energy has 32.4 GW of locked-in generation capacity, including 15 GW operational, 13.4 GW under construction and a 4 GW pipeline.

Its locked-in energy storage capacity stands at 29.6 GWh, comprising 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage and 3.2 GWh of battery storage.

The company is targeting 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030, alongside carbon neutrality by 2050.